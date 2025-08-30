Julia Roberts defends ‘After the Hunt’ at Venice Film Festival

Julia Roberts and director Luca Guadagnino defended their new film "After the Hunt" at the Venice Film Festival after being questioned about whether it undermines the #MeToo movement.

Written by Nora Garrett, the drama is set in academia, with Roberts portraying a philosophy professor caught in a misconduct scandal involving her colleague (Andrew Garfield) and her mentee (Ayo Edebiri).

Responding to a query about feminism, Roberts said: "Not everything is supposed to make you feel comfortable. Everyone leaves with different emotions and convictions—that's the point." Guadagnino added that the film is about "a clash of truths," rather than reviving old arguments.

"After the Hunt" had its press screening Thursday (August 28) and world premiere Friday (August 29).

Amazon MGM Studios will release the film in North America on October 10.

The Venice Film Festival continues through September 6, with premieres including Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Kathryn Bigelow's "A House of Dynamite".