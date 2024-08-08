Journalists protest against attacks on cultural institutions

In response to recent attacks on multiplex cinemas and various cultural institutions across the country, a group of concerned entertainment journalists organised a human chain and protest rally today.

The demonstration, which began at 3:30pm in front of the Film Development Corporation (FDC) canteen, featured a silent procession that wound through several streets before concluding with a protest meeting at the main gate of the FDC.

The protest meeting was moderated by journalist Maksudul Haque Imu and began with a minute of silence to honour the martyrs of the anti-discrimination student movement. The gathering was marked by strong condemnations of the vandalism and attacks on cultural venues, as well as the targeted attack on the residence of musical artiste Rahul Anand, known for his involvement with the student movement.

Among the notable journalists present were Shafique Al Mamun of Prothom Alo, Anindya Mamun of Samakal, Nazmul Alam Rana of Channel 24, Bulbul Ahmed Joy of Ekattor TV, and many others from leading news outlets.

Speakers at the event expressed deep concern over what they described as a deliberate attempt to destabilise the nation.

They stated that the freedom we enjoy today was earned through the struggle of anti-discrimination students, yet a conspiratorial group is working to undermine it by attacking cultural institutions and multiplex cinemas across the country.

The attack on the home of Rahul Anand, a prominent figure in the cultural sector and a staunch supporter of the student movement, was particularly condemned. "Burning his house and musical instruments is an atrocity that cannot go unpunished," one of the speakers asserted.

The journalists called for swift justice for those responsible and emphasised the importance of maintaining a society based on equality, human dignity, and social justice.

The group of journalists affirmed that they envision a Bangladesh free from discrimination, where these principles guide our nation.