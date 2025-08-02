TV & Film
Sat Aug 2, 2025
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 02:13 PM

Is Jeremy Strong set to play Mark Zuckerberg in ‘The Social Network Part II’?
Photo: Collected

Jeremy Strong, the Emmy-winning star of "Succession", is reportedly the frontrunner to portray Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in "The Social Network Part II", directed and written by Aaron Sorkin. The role was previously played by Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2010 original film helmed by David Fincher.

The sequel will be inspired by "The Facebook Files" by Jeff Horwitz, a 2021 Wall Street Journal investigative series that revealed Facebook's damaging effects on teenagers and its role in spreading misinformation.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are also being considered for major roles, though no official casting offers have been made.

Strong, who recently earned an Academy Award nomination for "The Apprentice", is well-known for his role as Kendall Roy in HBO's "Succession". He will next appear as Jon Favreau, Bruce Springsteen's manager, in "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere".

Jeremy Strongfrontrunner to portrayMark ZuckerbergThe Social Network Part II
