Jennifer Aniston boards Apple’s adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir

Apple TV+ has officially ordered a new dramedy series titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died", based on Jennette McCurdy's bestselling memoir. Jennifer Aniston is attached to star in the show and will also serve as an executive producer.

The series adapts McCurdy's deeply personal and darkly comedic memoir, which chronicles her difficult upbringing as a child actor under the intense control of her manipulative mother.

The story centres around the fraught relationship between an 18-year-old star of a hit children's show and her controlling, narcissistic mother — played by Aniston — who thrives on her identity as the mother of a celebrity.

Her involvement has raised questions about the future of "The Morning Show", the hit Apple TV+ series in which she co-stars and executive produces alongside Reese Witherspoon. That show has already been renewed through Season 4, premiering September 17. However, sources say Aniston's new project won't interfere with her ongoing role on "The Morning Show", which is widely expected to be renewed for a fifth season.

Produced by Apple Studios, "I'm Glad My Mom Died" will consist of 10 episodes and is co-written, executive-produced, and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher ("Ramy", "Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show").

McCurdy gained fame playing Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon series "iCarly" and its spinoff "Sam & Cat".

Published by Simon & Schuster on August 9, 2022, McCurdy's memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died" has spent over 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.