Bill Hader leads cast in animated makeover of ‘The Cat in the Hat’

Warner Bros Pictures Animation has dropped the first trailer for its animated reboot of "The Cat in the Hat", with Bill Hader voicing the mischievous feline.

Set for a February 2026 theatrical and IMAX release, the film promises vibrant animation, fast-paced humour, and a modern spin on Dr Seuss's beloved story.

Unlike the 2003 live-action version, this reimagining features striking animation by DNEG (Nimona), and introduces the Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration (I.I.I.I.), which sends the Cat to help siblings Gabby and Sebastian adapt to a new town.

Hader leads a star-studded voice cast including America Ferrera, Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Matt Berry, Giancarlo Esposito, and more. Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, the film keeps the heart of the original while offering updated humour and flair.

This is part of Warner Bros' growing Seuss slate, with "Oh, The Places You'll Go!" also in development for 2028.