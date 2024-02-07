Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite in Super Bowl commercial

In a much-anticipated Super Bowl LVIII commercial, fans were treated to a nostalgic reunion between beloved "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. The star-studded advertisement, unveiled on Uber Eats' official YouTube channel on February 6, saw the iconic duo crossing paths amidst a roster of A-list celebrities, including Victoria and David Beckham, Usher, and Jelly Roll.

The commercial kicks off with Aniston amusingly advising a perplexed studio employee on the wonders of Uber Eats, quipping, "Well, you know what they say, in order to remember something, you gotta forget something else. Make a little room." Schwimmer then enters the scene, prompting a confused yet comical exchange between the pair.

When Schwimmer leans in for a hug, a confused-looking Aniston asks, "Have we met? Give me a hint." To this, Schwimmer says, "Well, we worked together for ten years." Still confused, Aniston says, "Ten years? You were great," as she pretends to know him. Schwimmer, who knew that Aniston was simply lying, asks, "You still don't know, do you?"

Finally giving in, Aniston admits she still doesn't remember him and walks away, saying, "Like I'd forget ten years of my life." Visibly annoyed at her behaviour, Schwimmer says, "I hate this town."

The commercial's tagline, centred on the theme of forgetfulness, reinforces UberEats' promise to deliver anything, regardless of what's forgotten.

The "Friends" reunion sparked a wave of excitement amongst fans, who flooded the comment section with reactions. Many expressed delight at seeing Ross and Rachel together again, while others suggested humorous alternate lines for the characters.