I won over critics, it's a big achievement: Tasnia Farin

From "Ladies and Gentlemen" to "Tithir Oshukh," Tasnia Farin loves portraying challenging characters, and this year has been exceptionally special for the actress as she tied the knot with her longtime companion and friend, Shaikh Rezwan.

Recently, the actress won over the critics with her surreal performance as Maha in "Karagar." Farin took home the coveted Best Actor (Female) award in the Critics category at the Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022. The actress also wowed the audience with her stellar performance at the event.

"They say, behind every man lies a woman who supports him. However, I am really thankful for having a loving husband who has been my strong pillar of support," said Farin after winning the award.

Tasnia Farin looked breathtaking in an exquisite white sequin saree by Festivibe, which she paired up with a beautiful neck piece by Amishee.

"Winning an award motivates an artiste to give their all to audiences, especially critics' awards, because the esteemed jury members have more experience and observation about acting. I am really happy that Maha's story was able to touch critics' hearts," said the actress.

At the Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022, "Karagar" won nine awards.

"As an artiste, I was most pleased to see 'Karagar' win nine awards at the event. This was the biggest highlight for me, aside from winning Best Actress," stated Farin.

The "Networker Baire" actress danced her heart out as she moved along to the rhythm of "Jhumka" on stage.

"I don't really perform much on stage. However, thanks to Alif bhaiya's choreography and dedication, I was able to rehearse and learn the dance moves within three days of rehearsal. It was really fun dancing my heart out on the stage, and everyone who watched the performance appreciated it a lot," added the artiste.

Talking about the challenges of playing Maha on-screen, Farin commented, "In 'Karagar' part 2, David sent me to jail with a message that I had to convey to the mystery man amidst the presence of jailer Mostaque Ahmed. It was a multilayer of communication. I never faced such a sequence before, and thus it was really challenging for me," said the actress.

The actress also has a series of OTT projects lined up, starting with Shihab Shaheen's "Kachher Manush Dure Thuiya," which is one of the anthology films from Chorki original production "Ministry of Love." Meanwhile," Baba Someone Following Me" will premiere on Binge, and Kajal Arefin Ome's web-film "Oshomoye" will release on Bongo soon.