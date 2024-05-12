I strive to be like her: Hridi Huq

Hridi Huq's mother is Lucky Enam, an Ekushey Padak-winning actress, who, along with her father Enamul Haque, played a significant role in her pursuit of acting. Hridi Huq has received praise for her directorial debut film "1971 Shey Shob Din". The actress shares an incredible bond with her mother, whom she looks up to.

"Let me just say, my mother is a remarkable person—a talented artiste and an exceptional mother. She possesses numerous qualities that I admire greatly. I can never match up to her."

"My mother balances her time between family and work commitments. She excels in both roles, which is why I believe she's the best mother and incomparable to anyone else. I strive to emulate her in every possible way. It's truly heartwarming to witness the love and respect people have for my mother," added the actress.