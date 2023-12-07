Theatre & Arts
Theatre & Arts

BCDF honours Ahsanullah Moni, Lucky Enam, and Ferdous Ara

Photos: Collected

Bangladesh Cultural Development Federation (BCDF) has recently honoured three legendary cultural personalities with the Life Achievement Award in their recent instalment of "Bijoy Sommanona".

The awards have been conferred to Bangladeshi filmmaker Ahsanullah Moni, Ekushey Padak-winning actor Lucky Enam, and noted Nazrul Sangeet artiste Ferdous Ara in a programme held at Hotel Razmoni Ishakha conference room on Thursday.

Apart from these artistes, several other cultural personalities of the film, television and music industry have received "BCDF Bijoy Somman 2023". The programme was inaugurated with a discussion titled "Smart Cinema Smart Bangladesh", according to a press release by BCDF.

Remembering Khalilullah Khan Khalil, a luminary of Bengali cinema

Along with the awardees, actor DA Tayeb, poet Shahidujjaman Prodhan, Vista Electronics Managing Director Lokman Hossain Akash, former president of Bangladesh Film Club, Shamsul Alam, Jaaz Multimedia CEO Mohammed Alimullah were present at the programs, amongst others.

Ahsanullah Moni, Lucky Enam, Ferdous Ara, Bangladesh Cultural Development Federation
push notification