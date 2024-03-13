I still respect Rakib, but regret turning down projects: Mahiya Mahi

Actress Mahiya Mahi has decided to undergo considerable personal changes following her divorce announcement. She is actively attending various events and expressing a keen interest in pursuing meaningful roles in future films.

Mahiya Mahi said, "I had received numerous enticing movie offers from renowned producers and reputable production companies. I had the opportunity to accept these offers if I had chosen to do so. However, due to my own decisions, I declined them without much consideration."

"Now, as time has passed, I realise the importance of these opportunities, and I regret not taking them more seriously. Moving forward, if I receive promising offers, I will not let them slip away. I understand the value of such opportunities now and will seize them without hesitation," she admitted.

In a recent video message, Mahiya Mahi addressed the decision to separate from her husband, stating that both she and Rakib Sarker have mutually agreed to part ways due to certain issues they faced. Despite this decision, Mahi expressed her deep respect for Rakib, describing him as a caring and good person.

She emphasised that the separation process will be formalised soon, with both parties deciding on the timing and procedure. Lastly, Mahi concluded by requesting prayers for the well-being of their son, Farish.