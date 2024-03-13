TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 13, 2024 03:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 04:26 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

I still respect Rakib, but regret turning down projects: Mahiya Mahi

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 13, 2024 03:29 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 04:26 PM
Mahiya Mahi talks about her post-divorce realisation
Photo: Mahiya Mahi's Facebook handle

Actress Mahiya Mahi has decided to undergo considerable personal changes following her divorce announcement. She is actively attending various events and expressing a keen interest in pursuing meaningful roles in future films.

Mahiya Mahi said, "I had received numerous enticing movie offers from renowned producers and reputable production companies. I had the opportunity to accept these offers if I had chosen to do so. However, due to my own decisions, I declined them without much consideration."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Now, as time has passed, I realise the importance of these opportunities, and I regret not taking them more seriously. Moving forward, if I receive promising offers, I will not let them slip away. I understand the value of such opportunities now and will seize them without hesitation," she admitted.

Workers form human chain at FDC demanding unpaid salary
Read more

Workers form human chain at FDC demanding unpaid salary

In a recent video message, Mahiya Mahi addressed the decision to separate from her husband, stating that both she and Rakib Sarker have mutually agreed to part ways due to certain issues they faced. Despite this decision, Mahi expressed her deep respect for Rakib, describing him as a caring and good person. 

She emphasised that the separation process will be formalised soon, with both parties deciding on the timing and procedure. Lastly, Mahi concluded by requesting prayers for the well-being of their son, Farish.

Related topic:
Mahiya Mahi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mahiya Mahi warned for violating polls code

Mahiya Mahi warned for violating polls code

No more films: Mahiya Mahi,

No more films: Mahiya Mahi

Mahiya Mahi fined for violating polls code

Mahiya Mahi fined for violating electoral code of conduct

Mahiya Mahi reveals son's face

Mahiya Mahi reveals son's face

Mahiya Mahi to make film comeback after maternity break

নসরুল হামিদ
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বাসাবাড়িতে যাদের গ্যাসের চাপ কম, তাদের এলপিজি ব্যবহার করতে বললেন প্রতিমন্ত্রী

'ভাসমান টার্মিনাল রক্ষণাবেক্ষণ চলছে, ৩০ মার্চের আগে সেটি ঠিক হওয়ার কোনো সম্ভাবনা নেই'

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদে ট্রেনের অগ্রিম টিকিট বিক্রি শুরু ২৪ মার্চ থেকে

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification