Mahiya Mahi buys AL nomination form, explains why

Actress Mahiya Mahi entered the Dhallywood industry with the film "Bhalobasar Rong". Over the course of 11 years, Mahi has expanded her career beyond the film industry, making appearances in the field of politics through diverse platforms. The actress engaged in political activities for several months now, actively participating in various Awami League meetings. There were indications that she would participate in the 12th national elections for Awami League. This speculation was confirmed on Saturday. A representative of Mahi collected the party nomination form of Bangladesh Awami League from the Chapainawabganj-2 constituency. This confirmation was posted on Facebook.

Mahiya Mahi spoke with the media yesterday and stated that a representative has collected the nomination form on her behalf. The actress posed while holding the nomination form with her husband Rakib Sarkar, mother Dilara Yasmin, and father Abu Bakar Khokon and shared the image on her official Facebook page. She also confirmed that she will submit the collected nomination form on Monday.

Mahi said, "I am from Chapainawabganj so I have been working for the people there. Those people wanted me to buy a nomination form. The rest actually depends on the party and it will nominate whomever it deems worthy. Nevertheless, I maintain a hopeful outlook; those who are at the policy-making level of the party will make the final nomination after vetting the nominees."

When questioned about the reason for her decision to participate in the parliamentary elections, Mahi said, "As a public representative I will have the opportunity and possibility to work on a much larger scale in comparison to my current reach."

"The parliamentary seat of Chapainawabganj-2 encompasses three upazilas and presents a substantial area for impactful initiatives. Being a public representative offers a chance to make a significant difference, which might not be feasible for an ordinary individual. I believe that with determination, anything is achievable. From this perspective, I understand that if I were to become a Member of Parliament, I could undertake extensive efforts for the well-being of the people in that region. My primary focus would be on implementing substantial plans, particularly addressing the needs and concerns of the women in Chapainawabganj," she elaborated.

When asked about her intentions for women, Mahi stated, "Under the Awami League's tenure, thhas been significant progress in agriculture nationwide. Given that my region is also agriculturally inclined, I aspire to further enhance and support the agricultural sector."

"My primary focus will be on agriculture. Additionally, inspired by the exemplary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, who has demonstrated the essence of women's leadership and the importance of self-respect, I am committed to empowering the women of Chapainawabganj. My efforts will be directed towards fostering their progress and encouraging them to move forward with dignity," she said.

"My job would be to guide them to becoming independent women entrepreneurs right from the comfort of their homes. The objective is to enable women to earn income independently, allowing all female members of the family to achieve financial independence. Given that we reside in the era of Smart Bangladesh, the focus will be on utilising the country's technology to empower and create entrepreneurs seamlessly from one household to another," the hopeful actress explained.