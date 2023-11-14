TV & Film
I see myself as Apu di’s younger sister: Puja Chery

Photo: Collected

Apu Biswas and Puja Chery crossed paths yesterday during the National Film Awards rehearsal at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. The actresses, albeit from different generations, openly shared their mutual admiration for each other. 

Apu Biswas shared, "We stay connected, talking on the phone, and that's what makes our relationship beautiful. My advice to Puja is to keep moving forward; as you progress, people may talk behind you. It's essential to move ahead without dwelling on the past. Just like you can't see the wind behind you. Focusing on your work propels you forward. When I think of a perfect heroine, Puja Chery comes to mind."

Zayed Khan to perform at National Film Awards 2022

Puja Chery remarked, "I consider myself as Apu di's younger sister. I derive valuable lessons from her performances and interviews. Her graceful demeanour, speech, and conduct during interviews are truly admirable. During breaks from shooting, I occasionally watch and try to learn from her. In my view, Apu Biswas is the one and only Dhallywood Queen."

