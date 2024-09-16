“I have never been opportunistic”

Puja Chery, who began her career in showbiz as a child artiste, has made a mark as a leading heroine in the film industry. The actress, over the past six years, has acted in over 12 films, winning the hearts of the audiences.

Recently, in an interview, the actress mentioned that she prefers standing up for the truth, claiming she has never been opportunistic. Puja remarked, "What is true should remain so, and one should stand for the truth. I personally prefer to stand for the truth."

Speaking about the establishment of the interim government, the actress said, "I like everything about both the new and the old Bangladesh. I love my country wholeheartedly."

Puja became emotional, saying she is still in shock after her mother's death. Only six months have passed since her mother's passing, and now she prefers to spend more time with her family.

She added, "Since I wasn't involved in anything political, I feel that it is essential to stand by the truth, no matter who it favours. Standing by the truth is crucial, and I have never been an opportunistic person."

Puja appeared in films like "Poramon 2", "Golui" and "Jinn" among others which earned her praise. Her last film was ''Lipstick" which was released this year during Eid.