I distanced myself from films because of vulgar content: Mou

Tahmeena Sultana Mou, the younger sister of film actress Shabnaz, has carved out her distinct identity in the entertainment industry. She's been prominently featured in television, particularly showcasing her acting skills in dramas based on rural settings, hence garnering widespread acclaim for her versatile performances.

Dance has also long been her passion, having learned from renowned artistes Shamim Ara Nipa and Shibli Mohammad. However, she's currently dedicating her time to acting.

This popular small-screen actress is set to make her film debut with "Shongbad" which will commence shooting soon. The film will be directed by Sohel Arman, son of noted director Amjad Hossain.

Mou will portray the character Julekha. She explained that the narrative unfolds in a bygone era, focusing on a zamindar's house. "I found ample room as an artiste to inhabit the role of Julekha."

When questioned about the delay in her silver screen debut, the actress recounted the state of the film industry in the past, highlighting the prevalence of obscene movies. "My older sister, Shabnaz, was a prominent figure in showbiz then. However, she, along with many others, exited the film industry due to its declining standards. It was an era marred by vulgar content and cut pieces, which deterred me from accepting movie offers," disclosed the actress.

When questioned about what made her choose "Shongbad", Mou stated that she was drawn to the story and the character. "I'm fond of the storyline and the character. That's why I've taken on the role. I have a feeling that something good will come out of it."

Speaking about the director, Mou emphasised, "Arman bhai is the worthy successor of the legendary actor and director Amjad Hossain." She noted that Arman's unique approach to filmmaking distinguishes him from other directors.

When questioned about her preparation for the role of Julekha, the actress responded that she is fully committed to embodying the character's essence, "I want to make an impression with Jukekha so that everyone is captivated by her charisma and charm."

Tahmeena Sultana Mou commenced her acting journey with Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's drama "Chor Chor" in 1999. Throughout her extensive career, she has appeared in numerous television dramas while simultaneously pursuing her modeling endeavours.