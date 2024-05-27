Aisha Khan’s silver-screen dreams

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

This year has been particularly hectic for Aisha Khan. "From 2020 to 2023, I've been involved in numerous projects. Yet, it feels like I've taken on more work than ever before, including TV projects, anchoring jobs, and others," reflecting on her recent endeavours, the multi-faceted artiste shared.

Aisha took on the role of Phalguni, in Proshoon Rahmaan's "Shekor", where she will be sharing the screen with FS Nayeem. "After the release of "Ahoto Phuler Golpo" in 2016, I am returning to the silver screen after six years, and this time, the director was the reason to take on this project," she said.

F S Nayeem and Aisha pairing for "Shekor".

Clearing the air, she mentioned that she is quite an admirer of Proshoon's direction, and she absolutely loved "Sutopar Thikana" (2015). "Proshoon bhaia thinks out of the box, and we haven't seen him making commercial films, rather he focuses on projects that are more life-like, and artistically grounded in reality."

The team of "Shekor" completed shooting the film, which took them nearly two weeks. "During the shooting, we felt relaxed because the entire pre-production was well-organised. This is why we could complete the shoots within such a short time."

The filming took place in three locations– Gazipur, Rajshahi, and Kushtia–and Aisha shared that the entire team was fun to shoot with. "Nayeem bhaia is very energetic, and he kept the team on its toes, while we also had eight-year-old little Muntaha (Muntaha Amilia), the cutest team member. Shooting with her was an amazing experience. The team deserves a huge shoutout for maintaining everyone's health while shooting in the extreme heat."

poster of the film "Shongbad"

"Shekor" tells the story of a non-resident Bangladeshi, focusing on the struggles usually faced by those who live abroad. "There are a lot of sacrifices a person makes who leaves behind his land, home, and family just to ensure his family's stability and happiness. This film focuses on one such story to which people living abroad would be able to relate well."

Just after completing one film, Aisha will start shooting for another one, titled "Shongbad", under the direction of Sohel Arman. This film features Irfan Sajjad alongside Aisha. "We will begin the shooting on June 1 and continue till the end of the month, hence, I will be completely occupied with this project," asserted Aisha.

In the meantime, she will complete the previously committed works for small screens. "Last Eid-ul-Fitr, the response from the audience was great. Although I will not be able to invest much time in the upcoming Eid projects, I have to complete the committed ones."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

After completing "Shongbad", the actress wants to take a break. Being the homesick kind, she mostly enjoys her own company, however, she also shared that she needed a vacation this time. "I want to explore a new country this time. It depends on my mood; whenever I feel a little pride in myself, I want to run to the hills and mountains, it makes me feel grounded and helps me to stay humble. When I feel exhausted, I prefer going near the sea, as it helps me to be calm."

This upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Aisha will be featured in five fiction projects, where she will be seen opposite Tawsif Mahbub, Musfiq R Farhan, Abu Hurayra Tanvir, and Syed Zaman Shawon in respective ones.