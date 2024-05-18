Coming of age for Irfan Sajjad

A journey that commenced with modeling a decade ago has taken Irfan Sajjad to immense popularity. The actor has managed to make his way to the OTT with several projects, such as "Koli 2.0", "Dour" and "Baba Someone's Following Me", amongst others.

Irfan is now busy working on small-screen projects, while also working on big-screen projects, simultaneously. Three films featuring this sensational actor have been announced recently. The actor visited The Daily Star for an exclusive photo shoot and during intervals, over coffee and snacks, he discussed his upcoming projects, life, and more.

After a hiatus of nearly two years, you have returned to the industry. What changes did you observe?

A significant change that caught my attention was that the audience now demands story-driven plots. It is a positive change since we know how small-screen projects mostly depend on views, and it is an undeniable fact. Thus, to grab the attention of the audience, the contents were either made with trendy plots or something light-hearted. I am not against this, however, after a certain time, it becomes repetitive.

You were praised for your role in 'Baba Someone's Following Me'. What are your plans for OTT?

I am trying to focus on big-screen projects now. I feel that at this point in my career, I should explore various roles. As for OTT platforms, I have recently worked on some projects, and I look forward to working on more. I look for stories that are more relatable to the audience. Although our audience consumes global content, they are not prepared to take heavy content when it is produced locally. When something intellectual is produced in Bengali OTT content, people start comparing it with the international ones. Thus, the process of this development should be slowed down, so that the audience can get breathing space for a mental adjustment as well.

Amongst recent female artistes, who do you think is doing well?

Sadya Ayman, Aisha Khan, Tanjim Saiyara Totini—these three actresses are shining at the moment. I believe they have a long way to go.

Most of the directors you collaborated with are not regular in direction. Who do you miss working with?

I miss working with Ashfaque Nipun and Shafayet Mansoor Rana. Also, I have a wish to work with Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, as we never collaborated.

You are working on three big screen projects. What updates can you provide at the moment?

I have completed working on two projects— "Ali" and "Bhoyal"— with the same director, Biplob Haidar. If everything goes well, we will go for the release after Eid-ul-Azha. In "Ali", I play the titular role, who is a specially-abled person. I had to learn sign language and throughout the film, there was a professional instructor who supervised my work. It was the toughest role I have played in my entire career so far. "Bhoyal" also has a thoughtful plot. This film is based on a village in Khasia, Sreemangal, Sylhet. With director Sohel Arman, I am shooting for "Sangbad".

On a lighter note, does Irfan Sajjad have more male or female fans? Could you share a memorable moment with fans?

I believe I have more female fans! It flatters me when I pass by someone, mostly female, and within a few seconds, they approach me, expressing their admiration. Additionally, there's one particular fan who frequently sends me gifts. Not only does she write beautifully, but she also crafts poetry inspired by the titles of my fiction works, which always touches me deeply. I believe I am blessed with all their love and support.