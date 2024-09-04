Sunerah Binte Kamal pairs up with Irfan Sajjad for new drama

Sunerah Binte Kamal is all set to return to screen with a new television drama. The actress first appeared in the film "No Dorai" and later starred in the movie "Antarjal".

Directed by Ragib Raihan, Sunerah participated in the shooting for the yet-to-be-titled project alongside co-star Irfan Sajjad, marking her return to acting after more than a year and a half away from the camera.

Reflecting on the experience, Sunerah told Channel I, "It's been so long since my last shoot that I can't even recall when it was. I've been away from the camera for a while, and it didn't feel right. So, I decided to take on a drama to get back into acting and gain some new experience. My co-star, Irfan Sajjad, who is also a friend, encouraged me to do this project."

After arriving on the set, Sunerah took a deep breath. She further said that as soon as she got there, she felt uplifted and experienced a unique sense of peace.

"Although we had to shoot many scenes in a short amount of time, making it a busy schedule, I felt most honoured by the payment. I don't know if other actresses in dramas receive such compensation, but I was treated with great respect here, and I really appreciated that," stated the actress.

However, Sunerah doesn't plan on acting in dramas on a regular basis. She mentioned, "I'm more into films. I have a passion for movies, especially those filled with dance and music. I've already gotten a few calls for drama roles, and some scripts have been sent my way. I might take on one or two of them, but that's about it. If I do take on dramas then it'll just be to keep my acting skills sharp."