Sohel Arman’s ‘Shongbad’ to release next year

Filmmaker Sohel Arman began filming his project "Shongbad" in Natore last June. However, its production faced delays due to the student protests and the subsequent fall of the Awami League government. After a prolonged pause, reports confirm that shooting is all set to resume.

The director shared, "In June, we shot for 14 days straight and managed to complete about 60 percent of the film. However, the unrest in the country forced us to halt production. I'm optimistic that we will finalise the schedule for the remaining scenes soon. I aim to wrap up filming this year for hopefully an early release next year."

The story of the film is set in 1872 and focuses on the Zamindari system. A thief, trying to steal from the Zamindar's estate, is inadvertently met with a situation of having to challenge the Zamindar's son.

However, as fate would have it, both men end up falling in love with the same woman, leading to a rivalry. The arrangement of who will become the next Zamindar also comes into play to create further narrative mayhem. 27 years later, a journalist uncovers the tragic story behind their rivalry, which had remained hidden.

Irfan Sajjad takes on the role of the Zamindar's son, while Shohel Mondol portrays the thief who challenges him. Aisha Khan plays the love interest caught between the two, and Salahuddin Lavlu steps into the role of the journalist who uncovers the hidden truth behind their rivalry.

During the film's schedule, the actors shared their thoughts on their roles.

Shohel Mondol commented on his character, stating, "It's a story about complex relationships. This is unlike any role I've played before. The audience can expect plenty of twists and surprises throughout the film."

Irfan Sajjad remarked, "The rule and exploitation of landlords will be revealed in this movie. Arman bhai crafted the story with today's audience in mind, and I found it incredibly compelling. I'm confident viewers will appreciate it as much as I do."

Aisha Khan added, "I found the story very fascinating, which is why I was excited to join the project. My role has a few unexpected twists, and I believe the audience will find it quite engaging."

The producer announced that the Zamindarbari segments have been fully completed. However, there are still five songs and a few important scenes with the lead actors that need to be filmed.

Sohel Arman has written and composed all the songs for the film. NA Khokon is not only producing the project but also penned the story under the Voice Today banner, while Sohel Arman also took on the role of developing the screenplay.