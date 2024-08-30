TV & Film
Corporate drama ‘Cheyechilam’ gears up for premiere

Photo: Collected

A fresh drama titled "Cheyechilam" is all set to premiere, featuring an original story, dialogues, and screenplay by Apel Akbar. Directed by Swapan Biswas, the production boasts an impressive cast, including Irfan Sajjad, Tania Brishty, Mili Basher, Anwar Shahi, Shampa Reza, Harun Rashid, Bashar Bappy, Khairul Islam, and more.

The drama is set against the backdrop of a corporate environment where Shiuli steps into her new role as a public relations officer. However, complications arise when she discovers that the office manager has taken a personal interest in her. Despite the uncomfortable situation, Shiuli endures it all, knowing that leaving the job could leave her with no options and potentially out on the streets.

Director Swapan Biswas shared his thoughts on the project, stating, "While the narrative highlights the many contradictions within corporate life, it also incorporates elements of love and affection. I believe the audience will find it thoroughly engaging and enjoyable."

Actor Irfan Sajjad expressed his enthusiasm for the drama, stating, "The storyline is truly compelling. As I read through it, I sensed that the audience would experience something refreshingly different from the usual genres we're accustomed to."

Actress Tania Brishty shared her thoughts as well, saying, "The narrative is remarkable, and the director has approached it with meticulous attention to detail. This drama is sure to leave the audience with something to ponder over."

Produced under the banner of Durbar Technologies Limited, the drama has been filmed at several locations across the capital, including Uttara and Shyamoli, starting from August 25. Kazi Bahadur Himu served as the associate director, while HM Zaman handled the cinematography.

A source from the production company revealed that the drama is set to premiere soon on the Jago Entertainment YouTube channel.

