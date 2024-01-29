Tahmeena Sultana Mou’s journey from modelling to acting

Starting as a model in an advertisement, Tahmeena Sultana Mou embarked on her career in the entertainment industry under the direction of Afzal Hossain. Over the years, she diversified her portfolio by engaging in various modelling gigs. Eventually, she ventured into the world of acting, marking two decades of her acting career in the Bangladeshi television drama scene.

Currently, the actress is gaining widespread acclaim for her roles in two ongoing television dramas, "Golmaal", directed by Kaysar Ahmed, and "Cheater and Gentleman", directed by Sanjib Sarkar.

In "Golmaal", Tahmeena takes on the character of a Dhaka-based family's daughter, navigating the challenges posed by the complex Dhakaiya dialect. Despite the linguistic intricacies, she expresses her determination to overcome the difficulties and deliver a compelling performance. In addition, she adds a touch of comedy to the narrative in "Cheater and Gentleman", where the model-turned-actress plays the role of a tea shop owner.

Tahmeena initially began her journey on stage, collaborating with the Subachan team, where she performed in "Tirthangkar". She later joined the BotTala team, which led her to perform regularly in various stage productions, including "Khona".

The artiste revealed her plans to return to the stage this year. Despite her focus on-stage performances, she continues to explore acting opportunities on television.

Despite having a prolific career in television dramas, Tahmeena has yet to make her silver screen debut. However, she has appeared in a web film titled "Laboni". She further expressed her desire to explore the world of cinema, emphasising her preference for engaging narratives and well-developed characters.

She has found a turning point in her career by working in Mostafa Kamal Raj's "Mike", Tariq Anam Khan's "Gulshan Avenue", and Salahuddin Lavlu's "Shonar Pakhi Rupar Pakhi".

When asked about the achievements gained through acting, the artiste responded, "Success in the acting career is all about achieving one's place on your own. It requires a lot of struggle in the beginning. I am acting with the love of the audience."