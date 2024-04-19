Humanising chaos: The unconventional beauty of Greek Weird Wave cinema

Have you ever felt like you've swerved onto the wrong lane, entering an entirely different and unknown region? This sensation of disorientation and surrealism mirrors the sentiments that birthed the Greek Weird Wave—a captivating cinematic movement that emerged in response to Greece's tumultuous economic crisis of 2010.

In the wake of Greece's official bankruptcy and the subsequent social upheaval, a new wave of filmmakers seized unconventional storytelling as a powerful outlet. The Movement of the Indignados, protesting austerity measures in Athens' central square, became a focal point of discontent, reflecting a nation grappling with collective depression, dwindling incomes, and skyrocketing unemployment.

Amidst this chaos, Greek cinema embraced a radical shift, adopting narratives infused with absurdism, surrealism, and tragedy.

These films—often described as weird and morbid—dared to venture into the existential abyss, portraying alienated protagonists navigating a seemingly meaningless milieu.

While the term "weird" may seem simplistic, Dimitris Papanikolaou, author of "Greek Weird Wave: A Cinema of Biopolitics," argues that it unlocks the societal dynamics that birthed it. These films are deeply intertwined with the sociopolitical context, addressing themes shaped by the crisis and late capitalism. Biopolitics, a concept from Michel Foucault, refers to the regulation of populations by governments—a theme that permeates the Greek Weird Wave's exploration of existentialism and oppression.

Yorgos Lanthimos

One of the most well-known directors associated with the Greek Weird Wave is Yorgos Lanthimos, who gained international attention with "Dogtooth" (2009), which was nominated for an Oscar.

Collaborating with screenwriter Efthimis Filippou, Lanthimos continued to produce films like "Alps" (2011), "The Lobster" (2015), and this year's four Oscar-winning "Poor Things" (2023) in collaboration with Tony McNamara, known for their absurdist humour, use of deadpan dialogue, and unsettling depictions of human behaviour challenging societal norms and power dynamics.

Lanthimos's "Dogtooth" (2009) is a darkly comic and disturbing film that explores the lives of a family that has isolated themselves from the outside world. It presents a bizarre allegory within a confined family space, reflecting Greece's restricted societal environment. The tyrannical father mirrors government control during the crisis, underscoring themes of biopolitical oppression. "Dogtooth" was critically acclaimed upon its release and won the Un Certain Regard prize at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.

"The Lobster" (2015), also directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, takes place in a dystopian society where single people are given 45 days to find a romantic partner or they will be transformed into an animal of their choice. The film is a biting satire of contemporary dating culture and explores themes of love, conformity, and the pressures of society.

Athina Rachel Tsangari

Another prominent director in the Greek Weird Wave is Athina Rachel Tsangari. Her films are known for their exploration of gender roles and their use of surreal imagery.

Tsangari's film "Attenberg" (2010) is a coming-of-age film that follows a young woman named Marina as she navigates the complexities of adulthood. The film is known for its surreal imagery and its exploration of themes such as sexuality, mortality, and human relationships.

"Chevalier" (2015) also directed by Tsangari, takes place on a yacht in the Aegean Sea and follows a group of men who engage in a series of competitions to determine who is the "best in general." The film is a satirical exploration of masculinity and the competitiveness of modern society.

Greek Weird Wave films often blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy, employing surreal and absurd elements to create a dreamlike or nightmarish atmosphere. These films frequently feature allegorical and symbolic imagery, challenging traditional notions of logic and rationality. Humor is a prominent element in Greek Weird Wave cinema, often used as a coping mechanism in the face of societal and existential challenges.

Greek Weird Wave films tend to focus on complex and often flawed characters who are grappling with existential dilemmas. These characters are usually depicted in an introspective and psychological manner, with their internal struggles often mirroring the broader societal issues explored in the films. These films depict dysfunctional families as microcosms of societal decay, echoing the Greek population's struggle during the crisis.

The movement's aesthetics—surrealism, absurdism, and existentialism—often reflect characters' alienation in a meaningless world. These films are produced on shoestring budgets, yet their avant-garde approach garners international acclaim, highlighting Greek youth's desire to break free from historical burdens.

The Greek Weird Wave challenges Greece's portrayal as a relic of the past, rebelling against stereotypes of perennial decline. While lauded for originality, the movement has faced criticism for its bleak themes and explicit content. Yet, its impact on global cinema remains undeniable, revitalising Greek filmmaking and inspiring unconventional storytelling worldwide.

The Greek Weird Wave isn't just a cinematic movement; it's a reflection of the human condition. Its legacy lies in its ability to challenge norms, push boundaries, and offer an unfiltered lens into the complexities of our world—a testament to the power of independent cinema and the enduring allure of unconventional narratives.

The Greek Weird Wave films challenge traditional storytelling conventions and explore themes that are often ignored by mainstream cinema. While they may not be for everyone, the Greek Weird Wave represents an important and exciting movement in contemporary cinema.

