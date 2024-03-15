Emma Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming summer release

"Kinds of Kindness," the forthcoming collaboration between director Yorgos Lanthimos and actress Emma Stone, is set to premiere in theaters this summer. The indie studio, Searchlight, which is distributing the film, has officially scheduled its release for June 21.

While the details of the plot are being kept secret, "Kinds of Kindness" is an anthology film that brings together Emma Stone with her "Poor Things" co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, alongside "The Favourite" actor Joe Alwyn. Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, and Mamoudou Athie will also join the ensemble cast.

Lanthimos collaborated on the screenplay with Efthimis Filippou, his longtime writing partner with whom he co-authored dark thrillers and absurdist comedies such as "The Lobster", "Killing of a Sacred Deer", and "Dogtooth". The film, initially named "And", was filmed in New Orleans in late 2022.

"Kinds of Kindness" marks the fifth collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos, who recently worked together on "Poor Things", a fantasy comedy with a Frankenstein-esque twist. Stone's performance in "Poor Things" earned her a second Oscar for Best Actress.

Distributed by Searchlight, the film garnered a total of four Academy Awards, including recognition for its production and costume design. "Poor Things", which follows Stone's character, a woman revived with the brain of her unborn child after her suicide, is currently screening in theatres and has remarkably surpassed $100 million in global box office earnings.

Stone and Lanthimos have previously collaborated on the 2018 Oscar-winning film "The Favourite", as well as the short film "Bleat". Their creative partnership is continuing as they are currently discussing their sixth project together, which is a remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy "Save the Green Planet".

Stone has shared insights into her working relationship with Lanthimos, emphasising his approach to filmmaking: "Yorgos feels like a lot of his process of working with people or putting people in his films has to do with who they are as a person. It's not just performance-based."