How films have shaped love narratives over time

Film, or cinema, has long been a powerful medium for storytelling, and one of its most enduring themes is love. From classic Hollywood romances to contemporary Bollywood dramas, movies have played a significant role in shaping modern perceptions of love and relationships.

In the early days of cinema, Hollywood was instrumental in shaping enduring love narratives that have left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Two iconic films from this era, "Casablanca" (1942) and "Gone with the Wind" (1939), exemplify the themes of love, sacrifice, and resilience amidst adversity. As societal attitudes towards love evolved, so did the portrayal of relationships on screen.

In the 1960s and 1970s, films like "The Graduate" (1967) and "Love Story" (1970) challenged traditional romantic conventions, exploring themes of rebellion and tragedy. These films reflected the changing social landscape and introduced audiences to more complex and flawed characters, perhaps as the first step towards presenting love stories that resembled real-life circumstances.

The 1980s marked a shift towards more formulaic romances in Hollywood. Films like "When Harry Met Sally" (1989) revitalised the romantic comedy genre, blending humour with heartfelt storytelling. This decade also saw the rise of iconic teen romances like "Say Anything..." (1989) and "Sixteen Candles" (1984), which resonated with younger audiences and captured the essence of adolescent love. Moving into the 1990s, Hollywood continued to produce memorable romantic films that resonated with audiences worldwide. Films like "Pretty Woman" (1990) and "Notting Hill" (1999) offered modern-day fairy tales that celebrated the transformative power of love across social divides, inspiring a new generation of rebel lovers.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, love has always been a central theme in storytelling. Films like "DDLJ" (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) (1995) and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001) have captured the imagination of audiences worldwide with their grandiose musical numbers and epic love stories. These films often celebrate love as a transcendent force that defies societal barriers and familial expectations, resonating with audiences across cultures. They depicted idealised versions of love, perpetuating the notion of "happily ever after" endings.

In the late 20th century and early 21st century, Bollywood witnessed a shift towards more realistic portrayals of romance, reflecting changing societal dynamics and audience preferences. Films like "Jab We Met" (2007) and "Lootera" (2013) explored themes of self-discovery, personal growth, and the complexities of modern relationships. These films eschewed melodrama in favor of nuanced storytelling, capturing the intricacies of love in a rapidly changing world.

In recent years, Bollywood has witnessed a refreshing evolution in the rom-com genre, with films like "Piku" (2015), "Kapoor & Sons" (2016), "Andhadhun" (2018), and "Luka Chuppi" (2019) redefining traditional storytelling conventions. These movies offer a blend of humour, romance, and relatable characters, weaving narratives that celebrate individuality, empowerment, and the unpredictability of love. From exploring the intricacies of familial relationships to challenging societal taboos surrounding live-in arrangements, these films delve into diverse themes with depth and authenticity.

While these cinematic portrayals may captivate our hearts by setting high standards of romance, it is important to remember that love, in its truest form, is not a fictional story. It is more than just an ideal plot and the intricacies of our real-life relationships, despite being different from on-screen portrayals, are beautiful in their own way–with all the complexities and imperfections.