‘Harry Potter’s’ Ron and Padma reunite after 19 years

Around 19 years have passed since Ron Weasley didn't ask Padma Patil for a dance at the Yule Ball. Recently, actors Rupert Grint and Afshan Azad, who portrayed Ron and Padma in the "Harry Potter" movies, had a heartwarming reunion. Potterheads will remember that Ron invited Padma to the Yule Ball in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire", but the evening was a let-down because Ron refused to dance with her.

The two actors recently reunited 19 years after the film's release, and Afshan posted a touching update on Instagram. She posted a comparison showing how the duo looked in the film and their current appearances.

In the post, Grint and Azad are seen smiling at the camera, followed by a picture showing their looks during their time in "Goblet of Fire". Azad remarked, "Parenthood has transformed us," playfully mentioning that Grint once more missed the chance to ask her to dance after 19 years of waiting.

The last Harry Potter movie, "Deathly Hallows Part 2", came out in 2011. Since then, several cast members like Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson have come together again in 2022 for a special show celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Harry Potter" film series.

Premiering on New Year's Day in 2022, the special examined how the cast related to their roles. Rupert Grint specifically noted his profound bond with Ron Weasley, mentioning that he often couldn't distinguish where Ron ended and he began, which left him feeling uncertain after the series concluded.

Interestingly, the actors have now reached the age they portrayed in the epilogue of "Deathly Hallows".

Should "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" be adapted into a film, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint could come together once more to introduce a new generation of wizards. Grint has expressed his eagerness to return, mentioning he would do so "if the timing was right."

In June 2023, Warner Bros revealed plans for a web-series based on JK Rowling's best-selling "Harry Potter" books. Details about the cast and director remain undisclosed, and it is uncertain whether any of the original film cast will make an appearance in the series.