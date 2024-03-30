Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirm breakup amid dating controversy

South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have officially called it quits on their relationship, merely two weeks after making their romance public. The announcement comes amidst ongoing controversies surrounding their supposed "transit relationship."

The breakup was confirmed by representatives of Ryu Jun Yeol, who stated, "It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup."

The news follows Han So Hee's recent social media post, where she expressed her frustrations regarding the contentious love triangle involving herself, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Lee Hyeri. In the lengthy message, she expressed disappointment over her ex-boyfriend's silence amidst the name-calling she had endured. However, Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives have refuted her plea to disclose the timeline of their relationship.

Han So Hee has been subjected to online harassment since initial speculations questioned the status of Ryu Jun Yeol's previous relationship with Lee Hyeri. Despite taking a break from social media, her return on March 29 led to further confrontations from netizens due to her mention of Hyeri in the same post.

She wrote, "I would be honoured if sunbaenim could contact me herself, as I have tried to get in contact with her in any way that I can think of, only to fail."

Dispatch, a South Korean media outlet, previously reported that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were photographed vacationing together in Hawaii, where tensions between the couple were evident. The paparazzi snaps fueled speculation about Ryu Jun Yeol's overlapping relationships.

According to Dispatch's reports, Han So Hee's former relationship with Lee Hyeri began to sour in June 2023, leading to their official breakup in November 2023 after a seven-year connection. Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol met later in November at a photo exhibition, gradually developing feelings for each other amidst swirling rumors surrounding their romance.