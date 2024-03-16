Ryu Jun Yeol confirms dating actress Han So Hee; Hyeri unfollows ex on Instagram

"Reply 1988" famed actor Ryu Jun Yeol's agency has finally confirmed that he is dating Netflix's "Gyeongseong Creature" actress Han So Hee, after much speculation.

On March 15, dating rumors connecting Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee surfaced online following sightings of them vacationing together in Hawaii.

Ryu Jun Yeol's agency acknowledged the actor's presence in Hawaii but chose not to address the rumors directly, while Han So Hee's agency refuted the speculations, stating that the actress was on vacation "with close friends."

Initially, her agency might have denied the rumours but later, the actress herself confirmed in her blog that she is indeed dating the actor clarifying that their relationship began only after his previous relationship with Hyeri had ended.

"It's true that I'm in a relationship with positive feelings, but please avoid labelling it as a 'rebound'," stated the actress.

Subsequently, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency C-JeS Studios also released the following statement confirming their relationship. "Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee have acknowledged their mutual feelings and have been in a relationship since the beginning of this year. Their connection developed after Ryu Jun Yeol's previous breakup, and they have recently confirmed their emotions for each other," read their post.

Instead of officially confirming the sighting at the vacation resort and addressing the unauthorised photos posted by third parties. The agency asked everyone to respect Ryu Jun Yeol's privacy.

*While we have refrained from confirming their relationship, unfounded speculations and misunderstandings have persisted, violating the actor's rights," further added the post.

Following the rumours' circulation in the news media, Ryu's former girlfriend, singer-actress Hyeri, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account, yesterday, stating, "Interesting," alongside a photo evoking memories of Hawaii. After that, the actress stopped following her ex-boyfriend on Instagram.

Despite their breakup, they continued to follow each other on Instagram. This prompted some netizens and fans to speculate that Ryu might have initiated a relationship with Han before their official breakup.

Han responded to Hyeri's post with her own Instagram story on March 15, stating, "I do not condone being involved with someone who is in a relationship, nor do I entertain the notion of 'friendship' with them, nor do I intrude into other people's relationships."

However, today, the actress addressed the potential online feud involving Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend Hyeri, "Secondly, our feelings for each other developed in 2024. I learned that he ended his relationship (with Hyeri) in early 2023, although articles about their breakup surfaced in November. Considering this timeline, I chose to act on my feelings and pursue a relationship."

Acknowledging the regrettable nature of her Instagram story, she admitted that it was written impulsively and inconsiderately. Reflecting on the circumstances, she remarked, "I believe I momentarily lost my composure and posted something inappropriate due to rumours suggesting my relationship overlapped with hers. I extend my apology to [Hyeri] and sincerely regret not handling the situation with more tact."

Hyeri and actor Ryu Jun Yeol were famously in a relationship for seven years until reports of their breakup surfaced in November 2023. On March 15, new reports surfaced indicating the actor's romantic connection with rising star Han So Hee, following sightings of them together in Hawaii.