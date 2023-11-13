‘Reply 1988’ couple Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol break up after seven years

"Reply 1988" continues to be a beloved Korean drama among K-drama enthusiasts and in it Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol, portraying Sung Deok-Sun and Kim Jung Hwan, created a cherished on-screen duo. Their on-screen chemistry transcended into a real-life romance, captivating K-drama fans globally who passionately supported the couple.

However, news broke today that the long-time couple has chosen to go their separate ways after seven years of dating. News 1 was the first to confirm, and both their agencies have issued statements officially confirming their decision to part ways.

The announcement came as a surprise to the couple's fans. The co-stars, who publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2017, quickly rose to become an influential couple in the industry, sustaining a beautiful relationship for numerous years.

On November 13, News 1 reported that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol have recently opted to conclude their romantic relationship and embark on a new chapter in their lives. The Korean media source also disclosed that, following thoughtful consideration, the pair have mutually agreed to maintain their connection as friends.

The reports circulating on social media were promptly verified by both Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, C-JeS Studios, and Hyeri's agency, Creative Group ING, confirming, "Yes, they have indeed ended their relationship."

Considering the duration of the couple's relationship, the news outlet noted that colleagues and individuals in the entertainment sector are profoundly surprised.

Fans expressed their disbelief on social media, "What were they doing dating for 7 years? Getting a degree, master's, and PhD in each other?" Another noted, "Relationships don't even get a decade no more."

However, many extended their support to the couple's decision, wishing them happiness in the future. One fan expressed, "Heartbreaking to hear. Wishing Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol strength and happiness moving forward. Endings are tough, but here's to new beginnings for them both!" Another commented, "It's better they break up than get divorced later. Hopefully, they both find their missing pieces and get married. Marriage is not that hard!"

Earlier, Hyeri pleasantly surprised Ryu Jun Yeol on the set of his show "Money Game" on the occasion of his 36th birthday with a beautifully decorated coffee truck. The truck carried a heartfelt message, "To my beloved Ryu Jun Yeol, Happy birthday. From your best fan."