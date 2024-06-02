‘Golam Mamun’ trailer: Why is Apurba on the run from cops?

On the heels of the success of "Buker Moddhye Agun", Hoichoi has introduced its spin-off series, "Golam Mamun". This new series centers on ACP Golam Mamun (played by Ziaul Faruq Apurba), delving into a gripping murder mystery that entangles his name.

The trailer opens with a dramatic drone shot, setting the tone for the dark underbelly of Dhaka. Golam Mamun, a noted police officer, races against time to clear his name amid a series of brutal murders. The plot plunges into chaos when, in search of an elusive address at midnight, Golam Mamun is ambushed by a mysterious assailant in an eerie apartment. Overpowered and drugged, he wakes up in a park, haunted by the unresolved murder of his brother-in-law—a case that continues to tarnish his reputation.

Talented artistes Apurba and Sabila Nur pair up, bringing a promising and exciting dynamic to this fresh upcoming release. Alongside them, Imtiaz Barshon impresses with his performance as Robin.

The series also features an ensemble cast, including Fakhrul Bashar Masum, Sharlin Farzana, Sharif Siraj, Nazmus Sakib, Nafiz, Rashed Mamun, Sushoma Sarker, and Deepak Kumar Goswami.

Ziaul Faruq Apurba shared his enthusiasm for the release, stating, "'Golam Mamun' is very different from what I am normally seen in, and the trailer is just a small glimpse of what's to come. While I can't reveal much before the show streams on Hoichoi, I can say that audiences will love how Golam Mamun's story unfolds."

In the series, Sabila Nur plays the character Rahi. She is quite excited about her role and shared, "I had to put in a lot of effort for the character of Rahi. There are some action scenes here that I have never done before. I hope when the audience watches the series, they can feel that."

Director Shihab Shaheen added, "I've been developing the concept for 'Golam Mamun' for quite some time now, and I'm very passionate about this project. I'm not aiming to correct behaviour or teach societal lessons with this series; I simply want to shed light on the different treatments experienced by men and women in similar situations. I sincerely hope the trailer builds excitement and anticipation for the show."

"Golam Mamun" will be available for streaming on Hoichoi from June 13.