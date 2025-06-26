Four Hollywood films to premiere tomorrow at Star Cineplex

Four Hollywood films are set to be released simultaneously at Star Cineplex tomorrow. The much-talked-about horror sequel "M3GAN 2.0" and "F1: The Movie", a film based on the Formula One World Championship, will also see their international release on June 27.

Meanwhile, the live-action remake of the popular animated franchise "How to Train Your Dragon", released internationally on June 13, has already received a strong response in theatres across the United States and the United Kingdom. Among this year's releases, it currently ranks fourth in terms of box office earnings.

Additionally, after a decade-long wait, a new instalment of the "Final Destination" franchise, titled "Final Destination: Bloodlines", hit the screens last May. It, too, has succeeded in meeting audience expectations.

All four films, which have been highly anticipated, are expected to receive a warm response from Bangladeshi audiences.

"M3GAN 2.0" by Gerard Johnstone is a techno-thriller that blends science fiction, horror, action, and social commentary. Like the first film, it's not confined to just scares or robot killings—it explores questions of AI ethics, control, and its impact on human relationships.

"F1", directed by Joseph Kosinski, brings Brad Pitt back into the global cinematic spotlight. Alongside Pitt, the cast includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Kaley Cuoco, and others.

"How to Train Your Dragon", directed by original co-creator Dean DeBlois, features Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid.

"Final Destination: Bloodlines", the sixth entry in the franchise by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein, brings back fan-favourite Tony Todd as the mortician William Bludworth, who has always had insights into death's design.