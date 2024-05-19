Fewer Eid-ul-Azha film releases expected due to ongoing hall allocation concerns

As the festival of Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the Bangladeshi film industry is abuzz with anticipation over this Eid's movie releases. Unlike the record-breaking 11 films released during last Eid-ul-Fitr, industry insiders suggest that the number of new films hitting the screens this Eid will be significantly lower.

As of Saturday, with only eight films currently slated for release, fans and filmmakers alike are engaged in spirited discussions about which movies will make the final cut and dominate the box office during Eid. Amidst the uncertainty, several highly anticipated films, including "Toofan", "Jongli", "Masud Rana", and "Neel Chakra", have already secured their spots, promising a mix of thrilling entertainment for audiences.

The films expected to be released include "Toofan", "Neel Chakra", "Jongli", "Masud Rana", "Esha Murder", "Moyurakkhi", "Pulsirat", and "Dark World". Among these, "Toofan" has garnered the most attention, followed by "Jongli", "Masud Rana", and "Neel Chakra", which have been widely discussed on social media. Posters, behind-the-scenes photos, and fan-made art have sparked conversations in various film-related groups on Facebook.

However, the number of releases this Eid-ul-Azha might be lower than expected. Industry sources believe that the simultaneous release of many films during Eid-ul-Fitr caused significant losses for many producers due to the scarcity of cinema halls. Learning from this experience, some producers may choose to avoid the risk, resulting in a possible reduction to just four or five films being released.

Amongst the confirmed releases are "Toofan", "Jongli", "Masud Rana", "Neel Chakra", "Esha Murder, and "Moyurakkhi".

Regarding "Esha Murder", its director Sunny Sanwar stated, "Our shooting is complete, and we are ready for release. The film will soon be submitted to the censor board. However, if we face the same situation as Eid-ul-Fitr, with many films competing for screens, we might reconsider our release date." The film stars Azmeri Haque Badhan, Puja Cruze, Sumit Sengupta, and Misha Sawdagar.

"Toofan" and "Jongli" have also been confirmed for Eid-ul-Azha release. "Toofan's" shooting began in India last month and is ongoing. The film is a joint production between Bangladesh's Chorki and Alpha i and India's Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF). Producer Shahriar Shakil assured, "Barring any natural disasters, we are 100% sure 'Toofan' will be released on Eid-ul-Azha." The film, directed by Raihan Rafi, stars superstar Shakib Khan as Toofan, alongside Chanchal Chowdhury, Nabila, Misha Sawdagar, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and India's Mimi Chakraborty.

"Jongli", starring Siam and Bubly, is nearing the end of its shoot. Director M Rahim noted, "We started pre-production six months ago and then began shooting. Everything is progressing smoothly, and we expect to complete all preparations before Eid."

The film "Masud Rana" has been in the making for several years, featuring Men's Fair and Lovely-Channel i Hero 2019 winner Russell Rana. Production company Jaaz Multimedia has thereby announced its Eid-ul-Azha release.

"Masud Rana" director Saikat Nasir said, "Only three to four scenes remain to be shot, which we will finish this month. Most of the editing and dubbing is done. The production company has instructed us to complete all post-production work a month before Eid, and we are on track." The film, based on Qazi Anwar Hussain's thriller series "Masud Rana's Dhongsho Pahar", stars Puja Chery opposite Russell Rana.

Director Rashid Palash has confirmed that his film "Moyurakkhi" will also be released during Eid-ul-Azha. The poster look of the film has already been revealed. Palash stated, "We are moving forward with the plan to release it on Eid-ul-Azha." The film stars Bobby, Sudip Biswas, Sadia Mahi, Sumit Sengupta, and Somu Chowdhury.

Other potential upcoming film releases include Mithu Khan's "Neel Chakra" featuring Arifin Shuvoo and Mondera Chakraborty, Rakhal Sabuj's "Pulsirat" starring Ziaul Roshan and Bubly, and Mostafizur Rahman Manik's "Dark World".