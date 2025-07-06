Ferdous Wahid to return to direction with detective series

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Legendary pop singer Ferdous Wahid is making a comeback to the director's chair with an upcoming television series titled "Secret File", alongside marking his return to the screen after a lengthy hiatus. 

Known for his contributions to music and acting, Wahid will not only direct the series but also portray a key character.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the artiste shared his long-standing passion for detective stories. "I've always had a soft spot for detective narratives and have dreamt of creating a series based on one."

"For the first season, I'll shoot and submit 12 episodes, and continue filming the rest afterwards. We're currently in the location scouting phase," he said. "I'm confident that the audience will find something refreshingly different in the upcoming project."

In addition to his roles as a singer, actor, and director, Ferdous Wahid is also active as a television host. His show "Chena Mukh Dukkho Sukh" is currently being aired on Channel i. He is also preparing to direct a feature film titled "Shondhya Maya", adding yet another chapter to his diverse creative career.

