TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Dec 16, 2023 04:23 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 04:32 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Ferdous receives recognition from Film and Art Society

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Dec 16, 2023 04:23 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 04:32 PM
Photo: Star

In a momentous event held at BFDC today, actor Ferdous Ahmed, renowned for his contribution to Bangladeshi cinema, was honoured by the country's film and artist society. This recognition comes after the actor announced his participation in the upcoming national parliamentary election from the Dhaka-10 constituency.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several esteemed personalities from the industry, including actresses Anjana, Sujata, Ilias Kanchan, Riaz, Nipun Akter, director Kazi Hayat, Delowar Jahan Jhantu, Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, Shahin Sumon, Shahin Kabir Tutul, among many others.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Expressing his gratitude, Ferdous stated, "Receiving this honour fills me with immense joy. The unwavering support of my friends and colleagues has deeply moved me. With the endorsement of the Honourable Prime Minister, I am humbled to represent the Dhaka-10 constituency."

He further conveyed, "I seek the continued support of everyone now and in the future. I hope that your guidance and support, as shown till now, will propel me forward on this journey."

Arifin Shuvoo's patriotic post on Victory Day
Read more

Arifin Shuvoo’s patriotic post on Victory Day

His decision to contest in the national election marks a significant step in his career, reflecting his commitment not only to the film industry, but also to the political landscape of Bangladesh.

 

Related topic:
Ferdous
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

My love for my parents is ingrained in my blood: Ferdous

My love for my parents is ingrained in my blood: Ferdous

Ferdous and Apu Biswas host Eid special 'Anondo Mela'

Ferdous and Apu Biswas host Eid special 'Anondo Mela'

We are slowly losing our inspirations: Ferdous remembers Farooque

We are slowly losing our inspirations: Ferdous remembers Farooque

Ferdous talks upcoming films, friendship with Purnima, and more

‘Hotath Bristi’ book to publish on its 25th anniversary

বিএনপির স্থায়ী কমিটির সদস্য নজরুল ইসলাম খান
|রাজনীতি

ডামি নির্বাচনের কী দরকার, ঘোষণা করে দিলেই হয় অমুক এমপি, তমুক মন্ত্রী: নজরুল ইসলাম খান

'যে দেশের মানুষ এত কষ্টে আছে, সাধারণ মানুষ দুই বেলা খেতে পারে না সেখানে ২ হাজার কোটি টাকা খরচ করে এই নির্বাচন করার কী অর্থ আছে? ঘোষণা করে দিলেই হয় অমুক এমপি, তমুক মন্ত্রী।’

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

হত্যার হুমকির অভিযোগে জি এম কাদেরের জিডি, চুন্নু বললেন ‘জানি না’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification