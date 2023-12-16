Ferdous receives recognition from Film and Art Society

In a momentous event held at BFDC today, actor Ferdous Ahmed, renowned for his contribution to Bangladeshi cinema, was honoured by the country's film and artist society. This recognition comes after the actor announced his participation in the upcoming national parliamentary election from the Dhaka-10 constituency.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several esteemed personalities from the industry, including actresses Anjana, Sujata, Ilias Kanchan, Riaz, Nipun Akter, director Kazi Hayat, Delowar Jahan Jhantu, Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, Shahin Sumon, Shahin Kabir Tutul, among many others.

Expressing his gratitude, Ferdous stated, "Receiving this honour fills me with immense joy. The unwavering support of my friends and colleagues has deeply moved me. With the endorsement of the Honourable Prime Minister, I am humbled to represent the Dhaka-10 constituency."

He further conveyed, "I seek the continued support of everyone now and in the future. I hope that your guidance and support, as shown till now, will propel me forward on this journey."

His decision to contest in the national election marks a significant step in his career, reflecting his commitment not only to the film industry, but also to the political landscape of Bangladesh.