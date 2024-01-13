Ferdous, Jyoti team up for ‘Julie’

The newly elected member of the parliament Ferdous is in talks with Chhatku Ahmed for a new film titled, "Julie". The film will also feature actress Jyotika Jyoti, who is also the director of Research and Publications, at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Actors Riaz Ahmed, Amit Hasan, and Radifa amongst others will also star in it

Besides directing it, Chhatku Ahmed is also in charge of writing the script and dialogues of the film. Although the cast has not officially signed the agreement yet, the director informed the media that he plans to begin the shoot in March.

Radifa is set to play the titular role in the film, where Jyotika Jyoti will be seen as her mother. Under the banner of Ashirbad Films, this project will be officially announced soon.