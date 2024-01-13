TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 13, 2024 08:23 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 08:33 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Ferdous, Jyoti team up for ‘Julie’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 13, 2024 08:23 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 08:33 PM
Ferdous, Jyoti team up for ‘Julie’

The newly elected member of the parliament Ferdous is in talks with Chhatku Ahmed for a new film titled, "Julie". The film will also feature actress Jyotika Jyoti, who is also the director of Research and Publications, at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Actors Riaz Ahmed, Amit Hasan, and Radifa amongst others will also star in it

People have trusted me with their votes, I will not let them down: Ferdous
Read more

People have trusted me with their votes, I will not let them down: Ferdous

Besides directing it, Chhatku Ahmed  is also in charge of writing the script and dialogues of the film. Although the cast has not officially signed the agreement yet, the director informed the media that he plans to begin the shoot in March.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Radifa is set to play the titular role in the film, where Jyotika Jyoti will be seen as her mother. Under the banner of Ashirbad Films, this project will be officially announced soon.

Related topic:
FerdousJyotika JyotiRadifaChhatku Ahmed
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Popular film actor Jyotika Jyoti

Jyoti lands new title role

Jyotika Jyoti

Jyoti bags role in short film at SRFTI

Jyotika Jyoti to make film on female pilot instructor

Jyotika Jyoti to make film on female pilot instructor 

Ferdous talks upcoming films, friendship with Purnima, and more

No full stops for Jyotika Jyoti

|বাংলাদেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক ৬ সংগঠনের বিবৃতি ‘পক্ষপাতদুষ্ট’: পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়

বাংলাদেশের ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন ‘আন্তর্জাতিক মানের সঙ্গে সামঞ্জস্যপূর্ণ ছিল না’ বলে ছয়টি আন্তর্জাতিক সংস্থার দেওয়া বিবৃতিকে ‘পক্ষপাতদুষ্ট ও অযৌক্তিক’ আখ্যা দিয়ে তা প্রত্যাখ্যান করেছে পররাষ্ট্র...

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাবার জানাজায় ডান্ডাবেড়ি পরা ছাত্রদল নেতা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification