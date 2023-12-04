Feeling nervous about facing the camera: Pori Moni

After three years, Pori Moni is going to sign an ad film. The contract was signed today. The news was confirmed by the actress herself.

She told The Daily Star that she is feeling nervous, since it has been quite a long time, she will be facing the camera for an advertisement. In this regard, last night the actress posted on her Facebook that something amazing is going to happen the next day.

Since everyone was curious about her post, she clarified this today. "I am excited for this ad film, but nervous too."

According to the actress, modeling quickly reaches the audience, and there is a rapid response from people. After so many years, being part doing modeling again is special for her.

While there were plans for Pori Moni to start shooting for a new movie "Dodor Golpo" and another web film, however, it might take some time.

Recently, she lost her grandfather, Shamsul Haq Gazi. She has not fully recovered mentally from the loss yet and hasn't been able to overcome the grief of losing someone close to her. She informed that it may take some time for her to get back on track and resume her professional commitments.

"The one who loses their closed ones, only they can understand how it feels. My Nanu was my dearest, and the person closest to me, and he is no more. He was like the light in my home, a person who illuminated my life. He was a teacher, and throughout his life, he spread light. He enlightened society. He was my only guardian."

Speaking about facing the camera again, Pori Moni mentioned that she is apprehensive about facing the camera. It will take some time to feel completely natural. The home feels empty without her grandfather, and losing someone has made everything seem pointless. Reflecting on her grandfather's final farewell, she expresses how difficult it is to comprehend and that she is struggling to find solace in this situation.

Pori Moni shares, "Now, there is no one left in the house. There is only one aunt. I call her chhoto maa." Adding to it, she also mentioned, "My grandfather was my inspiration and a significant source of confidence. If I can be a bit more natural, I will return to work. However, during the contract signing for a new project today, I will miss my grandfather tremendously."