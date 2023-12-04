Billie Eilish criticises Variety for allegedly revealing her sexuality

Singer Billie Eilish has voiced her disappointment and frustration after suggesting that American magazine Variety "outed" her regarding her sexuality.

The controversy began after a recent cover interview with US outlet Variety, where the 21-year-old musician hinted at her attraction to women. At the Hitmakers Awards hosted by the magazine, Billie was questioned on camera about whether she had intended to come out with her statement.

Expressing her discontent, Billie sarcastically thanked Variety for focusing on her sexuality, stating, "instead of talking about anything else that matters." She emphasised in an Instagram post her desire to be left alone about her preferences, stating, "I like boys and girls; leave me alone about it, please. Literally, who cares."

In the interview, published on November 13, Billie shared her experiences as a young woman in the public eye and her difficulty relating to other girls while expressing her admiration for them. She affirmed her attraction to women and her appreciation for them as individuals.

During the red carpet event, when questioned about her sexuality, Billie expressed surprise at the assumption that people were unaware. However, she also questioned the necessity of the "coming out" concept, advocating for the idea that individuals should be able to exist without the pressure to disclose their sexuality.

Billie and her brother and collaborator Finneas

Accepting the award for Film Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For" alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas at the same event, Billie's remarks have sparked discussions about privacy, respect for personal boundaries, and the public's fixation on celebrity private lives.