Eid Day 3: What to watch on TV

Television channels are gearing up to broadcast a variety of programmes and special dramas for Eid-ul-Azha, as per tradition. In addition to new productions, they are scheduling special screenings of popular films and nostalgic shows. Here's an overview of what to watch today.

BTV

Britter Baire

Eid Special Musical Programme: Moner Aloye

Time: 10:20am

Talent Performance Show: Britter Baire

Host: Dalia Akter

Guests: Shibli Mohammad, Shamim Ara Nipa and others

Time: 11:00am

Eid Special Programme: Rommo Bitorko

Host: Peya Jannatul

Time: 1:10pm

Musical Programme: Lukochurir Golpo

Time: 4pm

Daily Drama: Char Murti (Episode 4)

Time: 5:30pm

Eid Special Programme: Eid Adda (Episode 3)

Guest: Robi Chowdhury, Ankhi Alamgir, Anima Roy, and Sania Sultana Liza

Time: 6:20pm

Band Show: Musical Express (Episode 3)

Time: 7pm

Eid special musical programme: Chayachondo (Episode 3)

Time: 9:30pm

Live Musical programme

Singers: Sandipan Das, Nishita Barua, and Pulak Adhikary

Time: 10:20pm

ATN Bangla

Akash Chhoa Bhalobasa

Special fiction: Abaro Oghoton

Director: Shihab Shaheen

Cast: Apurba, Sabila Nur and others

Time: 9am

Film: Akash Chhoa Bhalobasa

Director: SA Haque Alik

Cast: Riaz, Purnima, Razzak, Sharmili Ahmed and others

Time: 10:20am

Dance programme: Chonde Dole Mon

Director: Nahid Rahman

Time: 1:25pm

Film: Bossgiri

Director: Shamim Ahamed Roni

Cast: Shakib Khan, Shobnom Bubly, Sadek Bachchu, and others

Time: 2:50pm

Special tele-fiction: Shurur Din Guli

Director: Mishuk Mithu

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Tasnia Farin and others

Time: 7:40pm

Special fiction: Visiting Card

Director: Jakiul Islam Ripon

Cast: Shamim Hasan Sarkar, Tania Brishty

Time: 8:45pm

Magazine programme: Pach Phoron

Director: Sanjida Hanif

Time: 10:30pm

Banglavision

Hadudu

Telefilm: Amar Sundori Boura

Director: Taifur Jahan Asik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanha Tasnia and others

Time: 2:10pm

Fiction: Oviman

Director: Rubel Anush

Cast: Yash Rohan, Tanha Tasnia and others

Time: 5:25pm

Seven Episode Drama: Hadudu (Episode 3)

Director: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, Hasan Masud, Waliul Haque Rumi, and Shamima Naznin among others

Time: 6:45pm

Seven Episode Drama: Mannato Bhaloi Chhilo (Episode 3)

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Chashi Alam, Pavel, Anika Kabir Shakh, and Bachchu Rumel among others

Time: 8:40pm

Fiction: Pakhir Moton Mon

Director: Mohon Ahmed

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Samira Khan Mahi and others

Time: 10:40pm

Boishakhi TV

Boishaker Shokaler Gaan

Musical programme: Boishaker Shokaler Gaan

Cast: Chompa Banik

Time: 8:15am

Musical programme: Gaane Gaane Eid Ananda

Cast: Kornia and band

Time: 11am

Film: Hridoyer Kotha

Director: SA Haque Alik

Cast: Riaz, Purnima, Dolly Johur and others

Time: 5:15pm

Fiction: Putrobodhu

Director: Mohin Khan

Cast: Rashed Shimanto, Ahona Rahman, and others

Time: 8:10pm

Mega-drama: Ami Manush

Director: S A Haque Olike

Cast: Arfan Ahmed, Saberi Alam, Moutushi Biswas and others

Time: 11:35pm

Channel i

E Tumi Kemon Tumi

Film: Casino

Director: Saikat Nasir

Cast: Nirab, Shobnom Bubly, Taskeen Rahman and others

Time: 10:15am

Telefilm: Dhushor

Director: SR Mozumder

Cast: Apurba, Tanzika Amin, Rawnak Hasan and others

Time: 2:30pm

Fiction: E Tumi Kemon Tumi

Director: Alok Hasan

Cast: Safa Kabir, Junayed Bogdadi and others

Time: 4:30pm

Fiction: Beauty Queen

Director: Priti Dutta

Cast: Khairul Basar, Tanjin Tisha and others

Time: 7:50pm

Fiction: Ordhangini

Director: Mashrikul Alam

Cast: Sabila Nur, Hurayra Tanvir, and others

Time: 9:35pm

Deepto TV

Prohelika

Film: Agnee

Director: Iftakar Chowdhury

Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Mahiya Mahi, and others

Time: 9am

Musical Programme: Amader Chhobi Amader Gaan (Episode 3)

Time: 12:10pm

Film: Prohelika

Director: Chayanika Chowdhury

Cast: Mahfuz Ahmed, Shobnom Bubly, Nasir Uddin Khan and others

Time: 1pm

Original Web-film: Criminals

Director: Farhad Ahmed

Cast: Tanzika Amin, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak, Neel Hurerzahan and others

Time: 4pm

Fiction: Otirikto

Director: Rafat Mozumder Rinku

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Tasnia Farin and others

Time: 7pm

Fiction: Laila Dupur

Director: Jamal Mollick

Cast: Junayed Bogdadi, Mim Mantasha and others

Time: 8pm

Seven Episode Drama: Bicycle Prem 2 (Episode 3)

Director: Bishwajit Dutta and Priti Dutta

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Sabila Nur, Nadia Ahmed, and Tamim Mridha

Time: 9:45pm

Fiction: Tomay Amy Mile

Director: Mabrur Rashid Banna

Cast: Tasnia Farin and others

Time: 10:05pm

Fiction: Tini Birat Khomotaban

Director: Hamed Hasan Noman

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Samanta Parvez and others

Time: 11:05pm

Duronto TV

Durontopona

Seven Episode Drama: Hoi Hoi Holla Season 3 (Episode 3)

Director: Partho Protim

Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishraq Turjo, Somadrita Prohor, Ayaj Mahmud, Abul Hayat, Sazu Khadem, Pran Roy, and Shahnaz Khushi among others.

Time: 9:30am, 2pm and 9:30pm

Seven Episode Cooking Show: Banai Mojar Khabar Maa-Baba R Ami Season 3 (Episode 3)

Director: Amina Nowshin Raisa

Time: 9am, 2:30pm and 5:30pm

Seven-day Musical Show: Durontopona (Day 3)

Director: Farida Lima

Time: 1pm and 5pm

Maasranga Television

Hridoye Hridoy

Puppet Show: Gattu Battu

Time: 9am, 11am

Cartoon Series: Shiba

Time: 10am, 12:30pm

Cartoon Series: Motu Patlu

Time: 11:30am, 1pm

Feature Film: Rangbaz

Director: Shamim Ahamed Roni

Cast: Shakib Khan, Shobnom Bubly

Time: 2:10pm

Cooking Show: Epar Oparer Ranna

Time: 5:20pm

Fiction: Hridoye Hridoy

Cast: Jovan, Naznin Niha

Time: 5:50pm

Seven Episode Drama: Noysho Prohori (Episode 3)

Director: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia, Shahnaz Khushi and others

Time: 7:20pm

Fiction: Aha Mojid

Director: Boron Nath

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Tania Brishty and others

Time: 8pm

Seven Episode Drama: Tikka Revenge (Episode 3)

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Tanzika Amin, Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel, and Marufa Mithu among others.

Time: 9:10pm

Fiction: Tansener Ekti Mudradosh Chilo

Director: AR Akash

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Sallha Nadia and others

Time: 10:20pm

Telefilm: Vitore Bahire

Director: Mizanur Rahman Aryan

Cast: Jovan, Totini and others

Time: 11:30pm

NTV

Bish Daat

Feature Film: Trap

Director: Deen Islam

Cast: Apu Biswas, Joy Chowdhury and others

Time: 10:05am

Telefilm: Tumi Amar Jaan

Director: Mabrur Rashid Banna

Cast: Arosh Khan, Samira Khan Mahi and others

Time: 2:30pm

Feature Film: Shikari

Director: Joydip Mukherjee

Cast: Shakib Khan, Srabanti Chatterjee and others

Time: 4:30pm

Drama: Bish Daat (Episode 3)

Director: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Subrin, and Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 6:30pm

Fiction: Rod Brishtir Golpo

Director: Subroto Sanjib

Cast: Khairul Basar, Sadia Ayman

Time: 7:55pm

Fiction: Dom

Director: Rubel Anush

Cast: Mushfiq R Farhan, Safa Kabir, Mili Bashar and others

Time: 9:15pm

Fiction: Patta Pay Na Sattar Bhai

Director: Shams Karim

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others

Time: 11:05 pm

Special Musical Programme: Amader Gaan

Host: Shanta Jahan

Producer: Mohammad Nurujjaman

Guest: Millon Mahmood, Sadia Liza, Nishi Sraboni

Time: 12 am