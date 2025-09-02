Dwayne Johnson moved to tears as film earns ovation at Venice Film Festival

Dwayne Johnson delivered the most emotional moment yet at this year's Venice Film Festival as his new film "The Smashing Machine" earned a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation on Monday night, sparking immediate Oscar buzz for the actor.

Johnson, 53, sobbed uncontrollably as the audience at the Lido rose to their feet, applauding his performance as Mark Kerr, the troubled UFC heavyweight champion. The emotional reception was among the longest of this year's festival.

Director Benny Safdie and co-star Emily Blunt joined Johnson on stage, embracing him as the ovation carried on. The real Mark Kerr, in attendance, was also seen in tears during the screening.

Best known for blockbusters like "Jumanji", "The Mummy Returns", and "Fast and Furious", Johnson took a dramatic leap with this A24 production, shedding his WWE persona to portray the darker struggles of a '90s fighter haunted by addiction and inner demons. The actor underwent extensive prosthetics to embody Kerr, making him nearly unrecognisable in the role.

Speaking to Variety earlier, Johnson said he was drawn to Safdie's unflinching storytelling. "I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity, struggle, and pain. Benny pushes the envelope with stories that are raw and real."

The screening was charged with festival electricity, with one fan shouting Johnson's iconic WWE line, "Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?" before the film began.

"The Smashing Machine" marks Benny Safdie's solo directorial debut, following his acclaimed collaborations with brother Josh on "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems". The film reunites Safdie and Blunt after their memorable turn in "Oppenheimer", and brings Johnson and Blunt together again after Disney's "Jungle Cruise".

The drama will be released by A24 in November, with industry insiders already predicting it could become Johnson's defining performance and a serious contender in the upcoming awards season.