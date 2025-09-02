Channel i to debut children’s agriculture show ‘Chhotoder Krishi’

Channel i is expanding its acclaimed agricultural programming with a brand-new show titled "Chhotoder Krishi", following the legacy of the popular series "Hridoye Mati O Manush".

The special programme is designed, directed, and presented by veteran agricultural media personality Shykh Seraj. Focusing on children, the show aims to inspire both urban and rural youngsters to take an interest in agriculture.

Speaking about the initiative, Shykh Seraj said, "The purpose of 'Chhotoder Krishi' is to encourage children and teenagers from cities and villages alike to develop a love for agriculture."

"At a time when people are increasingly addicted to being online and glued to screens, this initiative seeks to shift the new generation's attention towards fruit trees, crops, and farming," he added.

Channel i will air "Chhotoder Krishi" every Thursday at 3:05pm starting from September 4.