Director's cut of 'Ora 7 Jon' releases on Toffee tomorrow

Khijir Hayat Khan directorial "Ora 7 Jon" is set to be released on popular OTT platform Toffee tomorrow (March 1).

Following its successful theatrical run across Bangladesh and release on Amazon Prime, the film received critical acclaim and was showcased at various esteemed film festivals, garnering praise from both critics and audiences alike.

The liberation war-based film follows a heart-wrenching narrative of the war with brilliant portrayals of different characters by Zakia Bari Mamo, Intekhab Dinar, Imtiaz Barshon, Nazia Haque Orsha, amongst others.

Directed by Khijir Hayat Khan, the film highlights the escapades of a squad of seven freedom fighters, named Nishachar Bahini. Set on the grim backdrop of the battlefield during the Liberation War, the squad carries out a two-day-long sensitive mission. However, tension arises when the mission extends to seven days.

This director's cut of the film will be available on seven OTT platforms worldwide, including Toffee. The film received the Best Screenplay award in the Feature Film section at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival on April 30, last year amongst other awards.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Marketing Deputy Director at Toffee, Banglalink, said, "This film serves as a homage to the sacrifices made for Bangladesh's freedom and we believe that 'Ora 7 Jon' will deeply resonate with audiences, honoring our proud history of courage and sacrifice."