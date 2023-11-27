DeeptoPlay to mark one-year anniversary tomorrow

OTT doesn't limit itself to specific genres, instead, it strives to narrate diverse human stories. Over the past year, DeeptoPlay has produced original films that not only entertained the audience but also offered unexplored perspectives on livelihoods within stories, serving as sources of contemplation.

In web-films like "Pori" or "Nikosh," we witness the harrowing issue of women being trafficked, while "Shahoshika 2" addresses the less-discussed topic of women's challenges within the domestic sphere, which many find uncomfortable to discuss.

At the same time, when "Shohore Onek Rod" weaves the sweet love of a new relationship, "Agnipurush" displays the numerous sacrifices made by our courageous firefighters in their daily lives. From "Icon Man" to "Apolap" these stories introduce new narratives. The platform brings forth tales that have been a part of our collective consciousness for a long time but have never been explored in this manner before.

Mega series has been a daily source of entertainment for the audience throughout the one-year journey of DeeptoPlay. At present, the viewers look forward to the new episodes of "Mashrafe Junior", "Bokulpur" and "Joba", which are leading the list of popular series in the country. In addition, viewers can enjoy full episodes of more than 30 series based on heartwarming stories including "Palki", "Maan Obhiman", "Khol Nayok" and "Aparajita" on DeeptoPlay at any time.

Besides, foreign series dubbed by their skilled in-house team are available for viewers nationwide. Every episode of "Surjo Konna", "Fatmagul", "Amader Golpo" and "Bahar" streaming on DeeptoPlay have made the audiences laugh and cry. On the other hand, Historical series like "Sultan Suleiman", "Sultan Suleiman Kosem", "Rahasyamoyi" or "Jononi Jonmobhumi" have skillfully revealed history in Bengali language to the local audiences. The platform introduces new episodes of dubbed series on a daily basis.

OTT Chief Officer (Digital Head) Md Abu Nasim stated that building on the success of the past year, DeeptoPlay is set to create more new original films in the coming year, drawing from the experience gained. The platform, with the collaboration of esteemed directors and actors, aims to showcase a diverse range of stories that are unprecedented. For instance, "Hide and Seek" sheds light on a distinct form of violence against women, while the film "Kira" encourages protest against enduring injustice.

The "Tribhuj" narrative, centered on a distinctive crisis involving three societal classes, serves as a reflection of our reality. Meanwhile, "U.N.O" unfolds a tale of love and sacrifice that has never been witnessed before. Additionally, "Ragging" aims to not only raise questions about the university education system but also explore potential solutions. A peculiar ghost story emerging from the timeless classical literature of Bengal, titled "Maya". In the upcoming year on the platform, there will be a crowd of diverse characters in various stories, as explained above. Notably, in October, DeeptoPlay had over 5.2 million viewers engaged with its content.

In response to the enduring popularity and demand for old mega series amongst Bengali-speaking viewers, Deepto Play is introducing several more mega series. A new rendition of the Robin Hood tale, titled "Bijlir Robinhood," is set to emerge, aiming to hold urban elites accountable and aid the underprivileged. Additionally, a drama featuring two characters from different eras, titled "Fulbahar," is in the pipeline. "Lobongobhoj" is bringing a unique blend of revenge and Bengali culinary culture, while "Khol Nayok 2," the sequel to the well-received drama "Khol Nayok," is on its way to DeeptoPlay. Moreover, Rabindranath Tagore's classic short story "Dena Paona" is soon to be presented as a mega series.