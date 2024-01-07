‘Death’s Game’: Exploration of redemption in depths of despair

The Korean drama "Death's Game" arrived at a time when many adults are grappling with depression and contemplating taking their own lives. We are so consumed by our own miseries that we often overlook the suffering we impose on our loved ones when we succumb to death. Starring Seo In-guk and Park So-dam, "Death's Game" stands as a poignant example of this genre, fearlessly addressing the delicate issue of suicide.

This multi-starrer web series also features Lee Do Hyun, Kim Ji Hoon, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Siwon, Go Yoon Jung, Oh Jung Se, Sung Hoon, amongst others. The series was presented in two parts, with the first part released on December 15 and the second part on January 5, available on Amazon Prime. Easily touted as one of the best K-dramas, the story is truly engaging, and the anticipation only intensifies with each episode.

Video of Death’s Game | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime

"Death's Game", based on the eponymous webtoon, is directed by Ha Byung-hoon, renowned for his work on "18 Again". The narrative revolves around Choi Yee-jae (In-guk), a character grappling with a tumultuous life. After a seven-year struggle to secure stable employment and facing a final setback, he contemplates ending his life. However, fate takes a surprising turn as Death, personified by So-dam, intervenes with alternative plans.

As a consequence of choosing to abandon life, Yee-jae faces a unique form of punishment—reincarnation twelve times, each instance accompanied by death in diverse bodies and less-than-ideal circumstances. With each cycle, Death orchestrates a twofold increase in the experience of pain. While this may appear somewhat sadistic, the narrative reveals a nuanced subtext, becoming increasingly apparent and almost overtly preachy by the conclusion of the show.

This series delves into graphic and violent content, making it not everyone's preferred choice. However, the stellar performances by the main cast are bound to captivate your attention. Park So-dam's portrayal of Death can be summed up in one word: fierce. She emanates strength and intensity, ensuring that Yi-jae faces the consequences of his laidback attitude and casual approach to the concept of death. Draped in a dark outfit and bold makeup, her aura, persona, and presence exude dominance. With minimal words but impactful body gestures, she becomes a figure impossible to escape the terror of. In a genre where assertive roles are typically occupied by male characters, witnessing So-dam embody the influential role of Death brings a refreshing twist.

Seo In-guk's portrayal of Choi Yi-jae was crafted to resonate with the experiences of an ordinary man. He skillfully conveyed the necessary vulnerability while maintaining an air of innocence. Yi-jae, striving for survival and freedom from a nightmarish existence, makes choices that significantly impact those around him, including his mother and girlfriend. In revealing a self-absorbed side of his character, In-guk delivered a brilliant performance. Although Yi-jae experiences remorse upon interacting with his mother and girlfriend, a realization that Death aims to awaken, it proves to be too late. The authenticity with which the actor expressed these emotions made Yi-jae the character audiences could genuinely relate to.

In addition to the outstanding performances, the exceptional production quality of 'Death's Game' is truly noteworthy. The show's brilliance is evident in its visual aesthetics and cinematography. The skillful blending of colors is impressive, creating a distinctive atmosphere. Scenes involving Death are enveloped in a dark aura, while flashbacks are marked by a nostalgic effect. The portrayal of Yi-jae facing death and transitioning from one life to another adds a surreal touch to the drama, enhancing its overall impact.

The writing, helmed by the director himself, skillfully constructs an immersive world. Seamlessly blending fantasy with profound storytelling, it delves into dark themes while showcasing exceptional performances. In a realm saturated with K-dramas, it stands out as a true gem, establishing connections between alternate lives and delivering powerful messages about life and death, emphasising the importance of not taking either for granted. Within the first few minutes of the initial episode, viewers are captivated by the notion of a make-believe realm, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. While the dialogues are powerful and impactful, assigning distinctive punchlines to each reincarnation could have elevated them to a more memorable status.

In contrast to most shows that address mental health with a neutral tone, "Death's Game" takes a distinctive approach. Instead of delving into the mental health conditions of its subjects, it focuses on the 'best-case scenario'. The central narrative underscores the importance of choosing 'life' over 'death', highlighting the myriad opportunities that life can offer when embraced. However, despite its well-intentioned message, the show may come across as somewhat harsh towards individuals who contemplate ending their lives, potentially overlooking the societal pressures that contribute to such decisions.