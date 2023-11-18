David Beckham pens heartfelt note for SRK and Sonam Kapoor

David Beckham recently visited India and attended two parties following the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match. Following his presence at Sonam Kapoor's party, he met with Shah Rukh Khan at his house Mannat before ending his India tour.

He has now written a thank you note to the two actors on Instagram.

David captioned a photo of himself with Shah Rukh Khan from Mannat and another from Sonam Kapoor's bash, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man's home." What a lovely way to end my first vacation to India, to share a supper with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, their beautiful children, and close friends.Thank you, dear friend; you and your family are always welcome at my home," read the post.

The popular footballer was also full of praises for Sonam Kapoor and shared his heartfelt note on Instagram.

"Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja- Thank you for hosting me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon."

In response to David's tweet, Sonam commented "You're extremely gracious and a thorough gentleman."

While Anand wrote, "David Beckham you & your team are the most respectful & thoughtful guests. You were friendly to everyone and brought a delightful sense of inquiry to every interaction you had. You consistently showed your patient, long-term perspective on engaging with a segment of the world that has always been an observer of your path and is overjoyed to now be a part of it. And I certainly hope to see you again soon."

On Wednesday, Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja hosted David in their new Mumbai home. Her father Anil Kapoor, siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, cousin Arjun Kapoor with girlfriend Malaika Arora, cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor, and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor were among the visitors. Sonam's colleagues, including Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, and Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani, also attended the gathering.