Craig Robinson announces retirement from comedy, hints at new venture

Craig Robinson, widely known for his iconic roles as Darryl Philbin in "The Office" and Doug "The Pontiac Bandit" Judy in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", has officially announced his retirement from comedy.

The 53-year-old actor and comedian shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram video, declaring he's stepping away from the world of laughs to pursue "something bigger."

"Just want you to hear it from me. I am quitting comedy, but not for nothing," Robinson said. "It's been an amazing run, and y'all been amazing and wonderful. But I'm following something bigger. So, you know, thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned."

While Robinson did not offer full details about what's next, he revealed that he's launching a small business. In a follow-up post, he opened up about the challenges of entrepreneurship, writing, "Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things… any help would be huge."

The announcement has left fans divided — some are taking it at face value, while others suspect a clever marketing twist for an upcoming project. "Yeah, we ain't falling for that, Doug Judy!" wrote one fan. Another jokingly commented, "Opening a warehouse for paper perchance??" — a cheeky nod to "The Office".

Despite the speculation, Robinson's peers have shown support. Fellow "Office" star Kate Flannery commented, "We love you, Craig!!! Go big, my friend!!!"

Whether it's a genuine career pivot or a creative stunt, Robinson's announcement marks a turning point in a career that's brought laughter to millions. Whatever the next chapter holds, fans are ready to tune in.