Haimanti Sukla lends voice to new Bangladeshi track

Renowned Indian vocalist Haimanti Sukla has returned to Bangladeshi music after a long hiatus, lending her voice to a newly composed track titled "Smritir Peyaala". The song, recorded on April 4 at a studio in Kolkata, marks a significant moment in cross-border musical collaboration, reconnecting the veteran singer with a country where her voice has long been cherished.

Sukla, known for her timeless renditions such as "Amar Bolar Kichu Chhilo Na" and "Ogo Brishti Amar Chokher Pata", is no stranger to Bangladeshi audiences. Her contribution to the 1980s Bangladeshi film "Protirodh", particularly the hit song "Dake Pakhi Kholo Akhi" — written by Nazrul Islam Babu and composed by Sheikh Sadi Khan — cemented her place in the hearts of listeners on this side of the border.

"Smritir Peyaala", written by Sudip Kumar Deep and composed by Nazir Mahmud, is a contemporary addition to that legacy. Produced by Palash Debnath, the song will be released under the banner of SPD Music Entertainment on YouTube.

Speaking to Kaler Kantho following the recording, Sukla expressed deep affection for her artistic relationship with Bangladesh. "I have immense love for Bangladesh," she said. "The last time I visited was four years ago. I would love to return. The lyrics and melody of this song deeply moved me. It's been a long time since I encountered a composition that resonated so strongly. I told Palash to go ahead and record it."

The singer, now selective with her projects, admitted she rarely records these days. But the song's emotional depth, she said, stirred something in her. She has also confirmed her appearance in the upcoming music video — a rare on-screen performance that is expected to heighten anticipation among longtime fans.

"This song reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place," she said. "I believe listeners will feel that too."