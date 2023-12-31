TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Dec 31, 2023 11:14 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 11:26 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Coming of age film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ trends on Netflix

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Dec 31, 2023 11:14 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 11:26 AM
Coming of age film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ trends on Netflix
Photo: Collected

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's buddy drama, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," featuring Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has claimed the top spot in India and Bangladesh on Netflix. 

Social media is ablaze with discussions about the Gen Z drama, shedding light on the contemporary obsession of today's generation with presenting their best selves on social platforms.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I want to see everyone dancing tonight as 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' takes the lead at #1 in India," declared the streaming platform, accompanying the announcement with a poster. 

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" explores the journey of three Gen Z friends navigating the challenges of balancing their lives in both the real and virtual realms.

This coming-of-age film also boasts performances from actors Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Vijay Maurya, and Rahul Vohra in pivotal roles. 

Besides, Ananya, portraying Ahana Singh in the film, is gearing up for her role in the Amazon Prime Video series "Call Me Bae".

Adarsh, essaying Neil Pereira in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," is poised to feature in the second installment of Netflix's gangster comedy, "Guns and Gulaabs".

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: For Gen-Z, by Gen-Z
Read more

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: For Gen-Z, by Gen-Z

Siddhant, embodying stand-up comedian Imaad Ali in the movie, is set to grace the screen next in the action film "Yudhra" alongside Malavika Mohanan.

Related topic:
Kho Gaye Hum Kahannetflix 2023
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Netflix's 'Black Mirror' climbs streaming charts

Netflix's 'Black Mirror' climbs streaming charts

Workin’ Moms: 5 things you can learn from the Netflix series

Workin’ Moms: 5 things you can learn from the Netflix series

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: For Gen-Z, by Gen-Z

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: For Gen-Z, by Gen-Z

4d ago
Top 10 binge-worthy shows and movies on Netflix this July

Top 10 binge-worthy shows and movies on Netflix this July

Top 10 binge-worthy recommendations on Netflix

Top 10 binge-worthy recommendations on Netflix

ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলার রায় আজ দুপুরে

গত ২৪ ডিসেম্বর রাত সাড়ে ৮টার দিকে আসামিপক্ষ ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের শেষ যুক্তিতর্ক শোনার পর এই তারিখ ধার্য করেন ঢাকার তৃতীয় শ্রম আদালতের চেয়ারম্যান শেখ মেরিনা সুলতানা।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৬০-৮০ ভাগ ভোট না আসলে স্যাংশন আসবে: শাহজাহান ওমর

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification