Coming of age film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ trends on Netflix

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's buddy drama, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," featuring Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has claimed the top spot in India and Bangladesh on Netflix.

Social media is ablaze with discussions about the Gen Z drama, shedding light on the contemporary obsession of today's generation with presenting their best selves on social platforms.

"I want to see everyone dancing tonight as 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' takes the lead at #1 in India," declared the streaming platform, accompanying the announcement with a poster.

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" explores the journey of three Gen Z friends navigating the challenges of balancing their lives in both the real and virtual realms.

This coming-of-age film also boasts performances from actors Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Vijay Maurya, and Rahul Vohra in pivotal roles.

Besides, Ananya, portraying Ahana Singh in the film, is gearing up for her role in the Amazon Prime Video series "Call Me Bae".

Adarsh, essaying Neil Pereira in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," is poised to feature in the second installment of Netflix's gangster comedy, "Guns and Gulaabs".

Siddhant, embodying stand-up comedian Imaad Ali in the movie, is set to grace the screen next in the action film "Yudhra" alongside Malavika Mohanan.