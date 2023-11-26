CM Punk returns to WWE after 9 years

Almost a decade after leaving WWE over various dissatisfactions, Phil Brooks, better known by his stage name CM Punk, has returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The star returned at the end of the show at WWE's Survivor Series 2023 in his home town of Chicago. The wrestling promotion had been teasing the return of Punk for weeks.

Punk, a controversial star in the world of wrestling, had been fired from All Elite Wrestling a few months ago, following an altercation with 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry backstage. He is one of the most outspoken personalities in sports entertainment, with multiple world title reigns under his belt.