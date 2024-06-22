Chamak ties the knot

Popular television actress Rukaiya Jahan Chamak has tied the knot with her long-time beau Azman Nasir, a businessman and actor by profession.

Following their wedding ceremonies on Friday (June 21), the actress delighted her fans by sharing the cherished moments of her special day on her official Facebook account.

In the shared photo, the actress is adorned in a red saree, alongside Nasir, who is sporting a white Punjabi. While Chamak is adorned with traditional pieces of jewellery from head to toe, both are flaunting their special engagement rings, which they exchanged last Monday (June 17).

In the caption, Chamak wrote, "Tahar Songe Bedhechi Amar Pran". Previously sharing her engagement photos the actress shared a post that reads, "Friends, we're in love! With our heavenly bond and your blessings, we've officially exchanged rings. We're getting married soon. Please keep us in your prayers."

Friends, fans, and well-wishers have flooded the comments with their congratulations and best wishes.

In 2017, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak made her debut in the entertainment industry, securing the position of second runner-up in the Miss World Bangladesh pageant. Chamak, who has been trained in dance since childhood, ventured into acting on television in 2020 after a hiatus due to her studies. She quickly rose to fame on the small screen. Some of her notable works include "Haider", "House No. 96", "Mohanagar", "Shada Private", "Oshomapto"', and "Viral Husband", among others.