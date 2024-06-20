Actress Chamak gets engaged

Popular small screen actress Rukaiya Jahan Chamak, celebrated for her remarkable acting skills, has recently exchanged rings with her husband-to-be. The actress delighted her fans by sharing the cherished moments of this special day on her Facebook.

In the shared photo, the actress is adorned in a red saree, alongside her fiancé, who is also sporting a red punjabi. Both are flaunting their special engagement rings.

Photo: Collected

In the caption, Chamak wrote, "Friends, we're in love! With our heavenly bond and your blessings, we've officially exchanged rings. We're getting married soon. Please keep us in your prayers."

Photo: Collected

Her fans are thrilled about the surprise engagement and upcoming wedding. Friends, fans, and well-wishers have flooded the comments with their congratulations and best wishes.

In 2017, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak made her debut in the entertainment industry, securing the position of second runner-up in the Miss World Bangladesh pageant. Chamak, who has been trained in dancing since childhood, ventured into acting on television in 2020 after a hiatus due to her studies. She quickly rose to fame on the small screen. Some of her notable works include "Haider", "House No. 96", "Mahanagar", "Shada Private", "Oshomapto"', and "Viral Husband", among others.