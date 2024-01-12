Bong Joon-ho leads protest against South Korean police and media

Bong Joon-ho, the Oscar-winning director of "Parasite", conducted a press conference in Seoul today, addressing the suicide of actor Lee Sun-kyun, which occurred at the end of December. Lee was under investigation by police in Incheon for potential recreational drug use and had been the focal point of intense media and social media scrutiny for the two months leading up to his tragic demise.

Supported by a strong coalition of artistes, cultural organisations, and trade associations, Bong advocated for an inquiry into the police procedures and urged established media to contemplate the sensationalist coverage that could have played a role in Lee's decision to end his own life. Bong specifically criticised public broadcaster KBS for its role in the matter, as per Variety.

"Clear legislative improvements are needed to ensure that principles and exceptions are not reversed between the human rights of suspects and the public's right to know and that investigative authorities do not arbitrarily interpret and apply the intent of the law," the ad hoc group stated.

The media event took place on the 19th floor of the Korea Press Center in Seoul's central business district. A day prior, the group had released a statement titled "Demands of Artists and Culture Workers Facing the Death of the Late Actor Lee Sun-kyun."

In line with their decision to denounce explicit online commentary, speculation, and criticism, the organisers of Friday's conference stated that they would refrain from taking questions, offering additional responses, and conducting a photo session.

Instead, led by actor Choi Duk-moon as the emcee, the event featured a rotating lineup of speakers, each delivering their own appeals for justice and reform. The speakers included Yoon Jong shin, Lee Wontae, Kim Eui Sung, Choi Jung-hwa (representative of the Producers Guild of Korea), Koh Young Jae (of the Independent Film Association), director Jang Hang-joon, Kwak Shin Ae (representing both the production firm Barunson and Women in Film), Yoon Jong-shin, director Lee Won-tae, Lee Ju-yeon (of the Kore Film Marketing Association), and PGK Chair Choi Jung Haw.

"We hope that such a tragedy will not happen again in the process of investigating pop culture artistes. This is the demand of the cultural and artistic community facing the death of the late Lee Sun-kyun," expressed Yoon Jong-shin.

"I demand that the authorities investigate. We demand that the police investigate whether there was any lapse in the security of the investigation from the moment the details of the deceased's investigation were first exposed until two months later. We want to know if there was no individual media contact during the investigation, and we want the results to be made public so that there is no doubt," voiced Bong, appearing to well up with tears.

Police have refuted claims of negligence or engaging in unconventional actions that subjected Lee to scrutiny. However, during Friday's event, speakers were markedly critical of police procedures.

"His three police appearances, from the simple reagent test to the negative test, were broadcast live to the media. Recordings of his incriminating statements were released to the media and public, and he made the tragic choice to end his life after a third 19-hour police summons," emphasised Bong.

Lee is a well-known presence on South Korean screens. In Cannes the previous year, he featured in "Project Silence" and "Sleep". The latter was theatrically released in September and secured the top spot on the Korean box office charts for three consecutive weeks. Additionally, he starred in the critically acclaimed "Killing Romance", the opening title at the 2023 New York Asian Film Festival, and the political drama film "Kingmaker".

Lee is survived by his wife, actor Jeon Hye-jin, and their two children. According to the Yonhap news agency, a private funeral was conducted shortly after Lee's passing. His remains were subsequently cremated and interred at a memorial park in Gwangju, southeast of Seoul.