Wes Anderson’s upcoming film to feature star-studded cast

In a recent development, acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson has announced an impressive cast for his upcoming project, set to commence production later this year. The stellar lineup includes seasoned actors Bill Murray from "The French Dispatch", Michael Cera of "Life & Beth", and Benicio Del Toro, also known for his role in "The French Dispatch".

The film, co-written by Anderson and his longtime collaborator Roman Coppola, is shrouded in secrecy regarding its plot details. Anderson hinted at the project during a September 2023 interview with Deadline, revealing that he and Coppola had just completed the script featuring Benicio Del Toro before the onset of a writers' strike.

Additional details about the cast remain undisclosed, but given Anderson's penchant for assembling large ensembles, more names are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

Wes Anderson's recent production "Asteroid City" is an alien invasion dramedy centred around a writer crafting a world-renowned fictional play. The film stars Jason Schwartzman as Augie Steenbeck, a grieving father navigating a journey with his tech-obsessed family in a small rural town called Asteroid City.

Anderson also treated audiences to a series of star-studded Netflix shorts, including "Poison," "The Rat Catcher," "The Swan," and "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," based on the works of Roald Dahl.

While Michael Cera joins the world of Wes Anderson for the first time, Bill Murray and Benicio Del Toro have a history of collaboration with the esteemed director. Del Toro made his debut in Anderson's second-to-last feature, "The French Dispatch," sharing the screen with longtime collaborator Bill Murray, who has been associated with the filmmaker since his breakout feature "Rushmore" in 1998.